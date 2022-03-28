Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra gets huge price cut! Hints the launch of successor!

Xiaomi might be gearing up to introduce the successor of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, possibly, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Now, hinting at the same, the company has announced a massive price cut on the Mi 11 Ultra smartphone in China. After the massive price cut, the device is available to purchase at an unbelievably low price in China. The device offers a great camera setup and an overall package at a very affordable price range.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra received a price cut in China

The Mi 11 Ultra was launched in China in three different storage variants; 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB and was priced at CNY 5,999 (USD 941), CNY 6,599 (USD 1,035), and CNY 6,999 (USD 1,098), respectively. The company had announced a price cut on the device back in June 2021, after which the device was available at CNY 5,499 (USD 863), CNY 6,099 (USD 957) and CNY 6,499 (USD 1020) respectively.

Xiaomi has now announced a major price reduction for the Mi 11 Ultra, which has been reduced by CNY 1,499 across all variants. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will go on sale on March 31 at 8 p.m. (local time) with a starting price of CNY 3,999 for the base variant. However, the company has stated that this is a limited-time offer. To give you an idea, the base variant of the Mi 11 Ultra was initially priced at CNY 5,999 in China but is now available for CNY 3,999. This big drop in the price of the Mi 11 Ultra shows us that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is approaching. We foresee the release date of Xiaomi 12 Ultra as Q2.

As for the specifications, the device offers everything you expect from a flagship device like a 6.81-inches QuadHD+ Super AMOLED display with curved edges and 120Hz variable refresh rate support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, triple rear camera with 50MP+48MP+48MP, 20MP front-facing camera, 5000mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging and 67W wireless charging support, Corning Gorilla Glass victus support, and much more.