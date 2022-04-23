Xiaomi Mijia Light Bar 1S Review – Next Generation Desk Lamp

The Xiaomi Mijia Light Bar 1S is a stylish and practical addition to any home. With its minimalist design, it can be hung from the ceiling or placed on a shelf or table. The built-in LED light provides bright, even illumination, and the adjustable angle allows you to direct the light where you need it most. The lamp also features a built-in speaker for playing music, podcasts, or audiobooks. And with the built-in microphone, you can even use it for hands-free calls. The Xiaomi Mijia Light Bar 1S is a versatile and convenient way to add light and sound to your home.

Xiaomi Mijia Light Bar 1S Box

When you first see the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Display Hanging Lamp 1S, you might think it’s just a slightly updated version of the original lamp. But upon closer inspection, you’ll notice that the name on the front of the box has changed to include the 1S logo. As a result, the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Display Hanging Lamp 1S is a significant upgrade over its predecessor.

The back of the box of the Mijia Smart Display Hanging Lamp 1S provides relevant parameters for the product. The power supply for this product has changed from 5V 1A to 5V 2A. This is an important change to note, as it means that the lamp will require more power to operate. However, this change should not impact the performance of the lamp or its ability to provide adequate lighting for your home.

You might be wondering what all you need to do to get started with your new Xiaomi Mijia Light Bar 1S. Luckily, it’s super easy and only takes a few seconds.

Here’s what you’ll find in the box: the main body of the hanging lamp, the adsorption base, the Type-C power cable, the manual, and the wireless Bluetooth remote control. The first thing you’ll want to do is find a spot to place your light bar. The adsorption base is super strong, so it can go pretty much anywhere. Once you’ve found the perfect spot, just attach the power cord and turn on the switch. That’s it! Now you can use the Bluetooth remote control to adjust the brightness, change modes, or turn off your light.

As anyone who has used the exclusive Bluetooth remote control knows, it’s a great way to keep your device within reach while you’re on the go. I compared it with the first generation, and the size is the same, but there is a slight difference in the material. The first generation has the kind of mechanical feeling, while the new 1S is a little more lubricated.

Xiaomi Mijia Light Bar 1S First Look

The first impression of the base is that it is very heavy, and this weight can easily fix the light bar on the screen stably. The rear of bar has a Type-C power interface, which can be plugged in either front or back, which is very convenient.

The cylindrical wireless adjustment knob remote control is a personal favorite. It has the same effect as the small button on the Xiaomi Mijia desk lamp. The remote control is powered by 2 AA batteries, which are officially said to last up to 2 years and are durable.

Xiaomi Mijia Light Bar 1S Setup

The installation of Xiaomi Mijia Light Bar 1S is very simple, just attach the lamp body to the base, and then hang it directly on the display to power on. It does not require any installation tools, which is very simple and fast.

The disassembly of the wireless remote control has also been improved, which is much easier to disassemble than the first generation. Hold the remote control with one hand, and press the bottom with the other palm and turn it counterclockwise to open the bottom cover. Girls can also open it easily.

Setup Remote Controller

Remove the back cover of the wireless remote control, insert the 2 AA batteries that provided inside box, and turn the top cover clockwise. The remote control has been configured with the light bar when it leaves the factory and can be used directly without additional configuration.

Setup Mi Home App

Next is the networking moment that I am most looking forward to. Opening the Mi Home APP will automatically search for the light bar, and app will prompt you to connect to the Internet in a few simple steps. It is very simple.

After the connection is successful, we can remotely control the Xiaomi Mijia Light Bar 1S on the mobile phone. The light bar has very rich functions. You can remotely switch, adjust the brightness, color temperature, timing switch, and intelligently link with other Xiaomi Home devices at home. Realize a variety of rich gameplay.

Xiaomi Mijia Light Bar 1S Review

With the Xiaomi Mijia Light Bar 1S, the biggest feeling is that the desktop is simple. In the past, a table lamp had to be placed on the side of the table, which made the small table more crowded. With the Xiaomi Mijia Light Bar 1S, the table lamp can finally take it away.

Compared with the traditional desk lamp, the Xiaomi Mijia Light Bar 1S not only makes the desktop simple, but its asymmetric forward projection design allows the light to only shine on the desktop and not on the screen, so that the screen does not produce reflections, so that the eyes more comfortable.

Xiaomi Mijia Light Bar 1S Features

We can adjust the color temperature arbitrarily , from a warm color temperature of 2700 to a cool color temperature of 6500K; especially the color temperature adjustment interface is made like a palette, which can make people very intuitive to find their favorite color temperature, very convenience.

If you don’t want to take out your mobile phone, you can also use this wireless controller directly to realize the functions of switching lights, brightness adjustment, and color temperature adjustment lights by clicking, rotating, and pressing and rotating, which is very convenient.

Xiaomi Mijia Light Bar 1S Price

You’re looking for a new light bar, and the Xiaomi Mijia Light Bar 1S is caught your eye. But what’s the story behind this popular light bar? The Xiaomi Mijia Light Bar 1S is a LED light bar that is designed to be used as a desk lamp. The price of the Xiaomi Mijia Light Bar 1S is $70.

