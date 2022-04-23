Xiaomi Mijia Smart Multimode Gateway Review

The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Multimode Gateway is a device where you can connect all the smart products in your home at a single point. As a gateway, it allows you to control and monitor your home network from anywhere in the world. It also serves as a hub for your Xiaomi devices, allowing you to connect and control them all from one central location. In addition, the gateway can be used as a security camera, baby monitor, or even a pet tracker. With so many uses, the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Multimode Gateway is a must-have for any smart home. So, thanks to this product, you can control a bluetooth device in your home even if you are not at home.

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Multimode Gateway Design

Even if it’s a small smart gateway, its appearance can’t be ignored. When choosing a smart gateway, you may prefer a minimalist design. This smart gateway from Xiaomi has a thin and sleek design, so it won’t take up much space if placed on a flat surface. The unobtrusive look is also perfect for those who prefer a more low-key style. In addition to its sleek appearance, this smart gateway also offers powerful features and functionality.

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Multimode Gateway Functions

The Xiaomi smart multi-mode gateway supports Zigbee, Bluetooth and Bluetooth Mesh three communication protocol devices. It can realize the interconnection and interoperability of various devices. After connecting the home devices together, the operation and control are easier. For example, after connecting the sweeping robot or door locks, etc., you can voice remote to automatically control, and control home appliances by voice while lying on the bed. The built-in WiFi dual antennas have wide coverage and stable signal for a more stable smart life.

When a person is at home, they can also interact with this Xiaomi smart gateway by voice. For example, when their hands are inconvenient, they can ask it simple questions such as today’s air temperature and humidity, or let it help us turn off the lights in the room. Friends with Xiaomi wireless switches can even remotely control the devices at home and turn on the air conditioner before returning home! Small smart gateways have so many uses, what are you waiting for?

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Multimode Gateway Price

You may be wondering about the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Multimode Gateway price. Well, this amazing product is very affordable! You can get it for just $45 on Internet. That’s a great price for a gateway that supports Zigbee and Bluetooth wireless connections. With this gateway, you’ll be able to control all of your Xiaomi Smart Home devices from one central location. Plus, the gateway features a built-in speaker. So what are you waiting for? Order your Xiaomi Mijia Smart Multimode Gateway today!

