The Ultimate Showdown: Xiaomi MIUI 14 vs Samsung One UI 5.0 Comparison

Xiaomi MIUI 14 vs Samsung One UI 5.0 is a comparison many smartphone users are interested in. Both manufacturer Android interfaces offer a unique set of features, but which one is the best for your money to buy? In this article, we’ll take an in-depth look at both Xiaomi MIUI 14 and Samsung One UI 5.0, comparing their design, functionality, and user-friendliness to help you make an informed decision.

Xiaomi MIUI 14 and Samsung One UI 5.0 are two of the most popular OEM skins available for smartphones today. From the phone/dialer app to the calendar app, we will take a deep dive into Xiaomi MIUI 14 vs Samsung One UI 5.0 to help you make an informed decision on which one to choose for your next smartphone.

Lock Screen

The lock screen is an essential part of a smartphone, serving as a visual gateway to the phone’s content and features. In this section of the article, we will compare the lock screens of Xiaomi MIUI 14 and Samsung One UI 5.0, highlighting the key differences and similarities between the two manufacturers. From aesthetics to functionality, we will examine Xiaomi MIUI 14 vs Samsung One UI 5.0 to help you decide which one best suits your needs.

In this case they are kinda identical as well, except the additional pages on their own. Xiaomi MIUI 14 just includes a few shortcuts while Samsung One UI 5.0 includes a lot of other things such as widgets. While that is said, MIUI has a powerful theme engine where it allows any lock screen you can imagine just by themes, so that is up to you to choose which one is best.

Quick Settings/Control Center

Quick Settings, also known as Control Center is the page that appears when you scroll down from top of your screen to bottom. It’s the page to disable or enable general functions of the phone, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and more. This section of the article will show you the difference between them with the pictures.

Xiaomi MIUI 14 gives a better and bigger tile layout for your hands, while Samsung One UI 5.0 shows you more tiles and keeps them down for ease of reach. So, this is purely depent on your opinion, if you like aesthetics, Xiaomi MIUI 14 is the one for you, while if you want more tiles then Samsung One UI 5.0 is the way to go.

Phone

One of the most important features of any smartphone is the phone app. In this article, we will compare the phone app in Xiaomi MIUI 14 vs Samsung One UI 5.0, taking into account its design, functionality, and overall user experience. With the help of pictures, we will examine the differences and similarities between the two custom ROMs to see which one offers the best phone app. You can see the pictures below.

As you see, they look pretty similar, except that the tabs on MIUI 14 is at top and tabs on One UI 5.0 is on bottom. And also, MIUI displays the call logs together with the dialer, while in One UI it’s on a separate tab.

Files

Another important aspect of any smartphone is the files app, which is used for managing and organizing the device’s files and documents. In this section of the article, we will compare the files app in Xiaomi MIUI 14 vs Samsung One UI 5.0, taking into account its design, functionality, and overall user experience. With the help of pictures, we will examine the differences and similarities between the two manufacturers to see which one offers the best files app.

Both of the manufacturers list the recent files on the main menu of their files app. Then, there are quite a few differences, such as Samsung One UI 5.0 does not use tabs, but rather includes everything else when you scroll down, whereareas on Xiaomi MIUI 14, it’s separated into 3 different tabs. In Xiaomi MIUI 14, the file types are also under “Storage” tab. Also, Samsung One UI 5.0 supports more cloud storages compared to Xiaomi MIUI 14. So in this case, if you want ease access, Samsung One UI 5.0 wins, but if you want a better organization, Xiaomi MIUI 14 wins.

Always-on-Display

The always-on display is a feature that many smartphone users find useful, as it allows them to view important information without having to turn on the device’s screen. In this section of the article, we will compare the always-on display in Xiaomi MIUI 14 vs Samsung One UI 5.0, taking into account its design, functionality, and overall user experience. With the help of images, we will show the differences and similarities between the two manufacturers to see which one offers the best always-on display.

In this case, Xiaomi MIUI 14 takes the lead. MIUI lists all of the themes and custom clocks on the main page of Always on Display settings, while in Samsung One UI 5.0 it takes a few more taps to customize how the Always on Display looks. Although that is said, the default options with the default clock on Samsung One UI 5.0 is more compared to Xiaomi MIUI 14, such as additional option to display playing media info and such. So, if we are comparing them stock-to-stock, Samsung One UI 5.0 wins if you want more information, but if you want more customization, Xiaomi MIUI 14 takes the lead.

Gallery

The gallery app is an important feature for many smartphone users, as it is used for viewing and organizing their photos and videos. In this article, we will compare the gallery app in Xiaomi MIUI 14 vs Samsung One UI 5.0, taking into account its design, functionality, and overall user experience. With the help of pictures, we will examine the differences and similarities between the two manufacturers to see which one offers the best gallery app, helping you to choose the best one between them so.

In this case, it is mostly the same. Xiaomi MIUI 14 again keeps the tabs on top while Samsung One UI 5.0 keeps them on bottom. Although that is said, Xiaomi MIUI 14 gives you an additional tab that is more useful called “Recommended”, which usually shows recommended stuff that you might want to look to it later.

Clock

The clock app is a basic but essential feature for any smartphone, allowing users to keep track of time and set alarms. In this section of the article, we will compare the clock app in Xiaomi MIUI 14 vs Samsung One UI 5.0, taking into account its design, functionality, and overall user experience. With the help of pictures, we will show and tell the differences and similarities between the two manufacturers to see which one offers the best clock app, allowing you to pick one between so.

Except the tabs’ location this app is pretty much the same, so there isn’t really anything much to compare here.

Calendar

The calendar app is a crucial feature for many smartphone users, allowing them to keep track of important events and appointments. In this section of the article, we will compare the calendar app in Xiaomi MIUI 14 vs Samsung One UI 5.0, taking into account its design, functionality, and overall user experience. With the help of pictures, we will examine the differences and similarities between the two manufacturers to see which one offers the best calendar app.

The calendar app is where we can see some major differences. Xiaomi MIUI 14 calendar and Samsung One UI 5.0 calendar looks far different in layout. MIUI gives you an easier view, while One UI gives you a bit more expanded a complex view to list more actions and events. If you’re into ease of use, Xiaomi MIUI 14 is the best one for you, while if you want to see more details, Samsung One UI 5.0 is your way.

Health

The health app is a useful feature for many smartphone users, allowing them to track their fitness and wellness data. In this section of the article, we will compare the health app in Xiaomi MIUI 14 vs Samsung One UI 5.0, taking into account its design, functionality, and overall user experience. With the help of pictures, we will examine the differences and similarities between the two manufacturers to see which one offers the best health app.

There is nothing much to say on this one as well, since each manufacturer adds additional features alongside for their other devices such as wrists and bands. Though for a bare comparison without any additional devices, they are again pretty equal. Only one major difference is that Xiaomi MIUI 14 keeps the “Workout” as a tab while Samsung One UI 5.0 keeps it on the home screen.

Themes

The themes app allows smartphone users to personalize their device’s look and feel. In this section of the article, we will compare the themes app in Xiaomi MIUI 14 vs Samsung One UI 5.0, taking into account its design, functionality, and overall user experience. With the help of pictures, we will examine the differences and similarities between the two manufacturers to see which one offers the best themes app.

There isn’t much here to compare as well since both manufacturers use different engine and styles for their themes.

It is important to note that while this article provides a comparison between Xiaomi MIUI 14 vs Samsung One UI 5.0, it was written based on information and observations from a Xiaomi device running MIUI 14. We did not have full access to a Samsung device running One UI 5.0, so the information provided on One UI 5.0 may not be entirely accurate. This article should be used as a general guide and not taken as a definitive representation of the differences between Xiaomi MIUI 14 vs Samsung One UI 5.0.

We hope that this article has provided valuable insights into the comparison between Xiaomi MIUI 14 vs Samsung One UI 5.0. By highlighting the key differences and similarities between the two manufacturers, we aim to assist readers in making informed decisions about which one to choose for their next smartphone. If you have any further questions or would like to see a comparison between other manufacturers, please let us know in the comments section below. Thank you for reading!