Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 gets limited edition with lab-grown diamond in China

Xiaomi is now offering the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 in a special limited edition in China. Its highlight? A lab-grown diamond placed in its middle frame.

The Xiaomi clamshell phone was launched back in June. It offers a wide variety of colors. In addition to the Lattice Gold, Shell White, Nebula Purple, and Plum Green colorways, the brand also has it in Customized Version Colors, giving fans a handful of more options.

Now, Xiaomi has introduced the Diamond Limited Edition, which adds two more colorways to the selection. The new edition offers the Cherry Red and Glacier White options, both of which feature Kona leather with a crocodile pattern design. The back of the phones now features a special metal nameplate with Xiaomi’s brand name written on it. Most of all, the middle frame of the phone houses a lab-grown Cupid-cut diamond, which is certified by the NGTC.

The phone is only available in a single 12GB/512GB configuration, priced at CN¥6999 (around $975). The limited edition phone comes in special packaging that includes a protective case, a storage pouch, and pearl chains.

As for its specs, it retains the same set of details as the standard variant has, such as: