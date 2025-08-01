Xiaomi Mix Flip 3 is not coming to global market

Unlike the earlier Xiaomi Mix Flips, the Mix Flip 3 reportedly will be exclusive to China.

Xiaomi unveiled the Mix Flip 2 in June in China. The phone boasts a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which is complemented by LPDDR5X RAM and a 5165mAh battery with 67W wired and 50W wireless charging.

As suggested by its EEC certification, the phone is expected to arrive on the international stage in the coming months. However, it seems this will not happen to its successor.

According to a report, the GSMA database has only two registered model numbers for the Mix Flip 3, and they are both only for China. While the 2603EPX2DC will be the standard variant, the 2603APX0AC is reportedly the version with satellite connectivity.

The reason behind Xiaomi’s sudden change in its strategy plans for the Mix Flip remains unknown. Yet, poor sales performance could be one major factor in the decision.

Details of the Xiaomi Mix Flip 3 remain scarce, but it is expected to house the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip.

