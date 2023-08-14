Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 Introduced: Redefining Innovation with Outstanding Hardware Features

Xiaomi has unveiled the MIX FOLD 3, the latest addition to its foldable phone lineup, aiming to revolutionize the user experience through cutting-edge advancements. Boasting a compact 6.56-inch cover display and an expansive 8.03-inch foldable main screen, the MIX FOLD 3 offers unparalleled hardware features that are set to redefine the smartphone landscape. A high refresh rate of 120Hz enhances the experience with its high-resolution OLED panels.

Immersive Screen Experience

The journey begins with the 6.56-inch cover display, which not only provides a compact interface but also acts as a gateway to the phone’s capabilities. However, the real marvel lies within the expansive 8.03-inch foldable main screen. With a 120Hz refresh rate and OLED panels, the visuals are fluid and vibrant, while the high resolution brings out the brilliance of colors and intricate details.

Professional Camera System

In the realm of photography, the MIX FOLD 3 features a quadruple-camera system. The primary 50 MP camera captures intricate details in wide-angle shots, ensuring stunning clarity. The 120mm periscope telephoto lens, equipped with 5x optical zoom, allows for capturing distant objects up close without sacrificing quality. Furthermore, a second telephoto lens with 3.2x optical zoom and a 12mm ultra-wide-angle lens for expansive shots enhance the photographic capabilities exponentially. Leica lenses and a TOF 3D depth sensor further enrich the photography potential. Additionally, video recording options include [email protected], 4K at 24/30/60fps, and the versatility of Dolby Vision HDR 10-bit recording, making it a powerhouse for capturing moving moments.

Powerful Hardware and Sleek Design

Under the hood, the MIX FOLD 3 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset, representing the pinnacle of processing power. With a peak clock speed of 3.36GHz and an Adreno 740 GPU running at 719MHz, it delivers exceptional performance across various tasks, from intensive gaming to seamless multitasking. The foldable design isn’t just about innovation; it measures a mere 5.26mm in thickness when open and 10.96mm when closed, seamlessly blending sleekness with functionality.

Advanced and Rapid Charging Technology

Noteworthy for its convenient fast-charging capabilities, the MIX FOLD 3 supports 4800mAh battery, 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, ensuring your device is always ready to tackle the day ahead.

Prices

Xiaomi’s latest entrant into the foldable phone arena, the MIX FOLD 3, combines innovative design, top-tier hardware features, and a professional-grade camera system. With both its cover and expansive foldable screens, it captivates users, offering them an unprecedented smartphone experience. Xiaomi’s leadership in foldable technology is reaffirmed with the success of the MIX FOLD 3, cementing its position as an industry trailblazer. As for prices, they are indicated below, with storage and color options:

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage 8999 ¥

16GB RAM + 512GB Storage 9999 ¥

16GB RAM + 1TB Storage 10999¥

So what do you think about MIX FOLD 3? Do not forget to share your thoughts.