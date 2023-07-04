Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 release date confirmed by the officials.

Xiaomi’s upcoming foldable, Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 is confirmed to be introduced in August. We previously informed you in our articles that Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 might be introduced in August, and now Xiaomi officials have confirmed this.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 launch date

Lu Weibing, the general manager of Redmi in China, actually revealed the introduction date of MIX Fold 3 in a post on Weibo. Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 is anticipated to be one of the most feature-packed foldable devices, primarily due to its highly capable camera setup.

In the post shared by Lu Weibing, it was announced that Xiaomi has built a production facility in China which incorporates an advanced automation process. The first model to be manufactured in this facility will be the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3. Lu Weibing clearly states that MIX Fold 3 will be released in August in the comment section of this post.

In our previous article, we shared with you that the main camera of Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 will offer Sony IMX 989 sensor, which is same as the main camera sensor of Xiaomi 13 Ultra, it’s very good to have 1-inch type sensor on a foldable. Additionally, the auxiliary cameras of MIX Fold 3 will also be same as the ones found in Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

The MIX Fold 3 will incorporate a 50 MP Sony IMX 858 sensor on an ultrawide angle camera, a telephoto camera, and a periscope telephoto camera. This camera configuration is identical to that of the 13 Ultra, as all of the auxiliary cameras in Xiaomi 13 Ultra also employ Sony IMX 858 sensor.

How do you feel about the upcoming Xiaomi MIX Fold 3, please let us know in the comments and if you want to know more about the MIX Fold 3, you can read our previous article here: New Foldable Xiaomi Smartphone: Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 features leaked!