Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 will have Leica Summicron lens with better light transmission!

According to the new information we got today, Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 will have Leica Summicron! Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 the latest foldable device of Xiaomi, which has been eagerly awaited by the whole community for a long time and will be introduced very soon. New information and teasers are shared about device every day, and one of the new information we have obtained today is, Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 device which will be equipped with Leica Summicron lens as part of the Xiaomi & Leica cooperation that has been going on for years! Leica Summicron is a premium quality lens with better light transmittance.

Xiaomi is preparing to introduce the highly anticipated Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 at a launch event scheduled for August 14. A lot of information about device has been shared, and today, according to the Weibo post by Lei Jun, Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 will have Leica Summicron camera sensor. Xiaomi & Leica collaboration has been going on for many years and this was actually a development we expected. According to Lei Jun, the Leica Summicron optical lens is a new high-transparency glass lens with better light transmission, bringing realism one step closer to you. This premium quality lens will take photography to a whole new level and Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 will have Leica Summicron lens!

According to other information from Lei Jun, a dual telephoto camera was used for the first time in a foldable device. Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 device has 3.2x telephoto and 5x periscope telephoto camera sensors. With 3.2x telephoto to help you capture the most beautiful portrait and the 5x periscope telephoto zoom that zooms perfectly, the professional image capability that foldable devices lack, of course is an important factor in Leica cooperation.

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 (babylon) is latest foldable device to Xiaomi’s MIX foldable series devices. Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 will have a 8.02″ and 6.56″ 2600nit Samsung E6 OLED 120Hz display with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SM8550-AB) (4 nm) with Adreno 740 GPU. Device has a quad camera setup with 50MP main, ultrawide, telephoto and periscope cameras with Lecia collaboration. Device also supports 67W – 50W wired & wireless fast charging. Device is 9.8mm thick when folded and 4.93mm when unfolded and will out of the box with MIUI 14 based on Android 13. Below are a few photos shotted by Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 and shared by Lei Jun, so you can see how high camera quality of the device is.

There are 2 days left to the launch event and we are getting new informations day by day, we shared a lot of news about device with you in the past days, you can find it here. This is all informations we have about the device for now, more detailed information will be shared soon. So what do you think about Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3? Don’t forget to share your views with us below and stay tuned for more.