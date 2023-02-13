Xiaomi Pad 5 MIUI 13 Update: New Update for India Region

Xiaomi Pad 5 is a stylish tablet with remarkable features. We know that there are many users using this tablet. It has a large screen, high battery capacity, and Snapdragon 860 chipset. Today the tablet received a new Xiaomi Pad 5 MIUI 13 update. Currently, the new update is rolling out to users in India. It increases system security and stability. More information in the article!

Xiaomi Pad 5 MIUI 13 Update

Xiaomi Pad 5 comes out of the box with an Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 interface. Today, the new Xiaomi Pad 5 MIUI 13 update has been released in India. The new update released brings Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch. The build number of the new update is V13.1.4.0.SKXINXM. Let’s take a look at the update’s changelog.

New Xiaomi Pad 5 MIUI 13 Update India Changelog [13 February 2022]

As of 13 February 2023, the changelog of the new Xiaomi Pad 5 MIUI 13 update released for India is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to January 2023. Increased system security.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Android 12 Update China Changelog [2 November 2022]

As of 2 November 2022, the changelog of the Xiaomi Pad 5 Android 12 update released for China is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Stable MIUI based on Android 12

Updated Android Security Patch to October 2022. Increased system security.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Android 12 Update India Changelog [20 October 2022]

As of 20 October 2022, the changelog of the Xiaomi Pad 5 Android 12 update released for India is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to October 2022. Increased system security.

Home screen

Optimization: Adjusting the Home screen widget size

Optimization: Home screen layout adjustments: 6×4 for horizontal orientation and 4×6 for vertical orientation

Xiaomi Pad 5 Android 12 Update Global Changelog [16 October 2022]

As of 16 October 2022, the changelog of the Xiaomi Pad 5 Android 12 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to October 2022. Increased system security.

Home screen

Optimization: Adjusting the Home screen widget size

Optimization: Home screen layout adjustments: 6×4 for horizontal orientation and 4×6 for vertical orientation

Xiaomi Pad 5 Android 12 Update EEA Changelog [1 October 2022]

As of 1 October 2022, the changelog of the Xiaomi Pad 5 Android 12 update released for EEA is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to October 2022. Increased system security.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Android 12 Update Global Changelog [14 September 2022]

As of 14 September 2022, the changelog of the rollbacked Xiaomi Pad 5 Android 12 update is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Stable MIUI based on Android 12

Updated Android Security Patch to September 2022. Increased system security.

Where can download the new Xiaomi Pad 5 MIUI 13 update?

The new Xiaomi Pad 5 MIUI 13 update rolled out to Mi Pilots first. If no bugs are found, it will be accessible to all users. You will be able to download the Xiaomi Pad 5 MIUI 13 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have the chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the new Xiaomi Pad 5 MIUI 13 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.