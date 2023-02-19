Xiaomi reveals three port 67W Xiaomi charger in China, priced at $18!

Xiaomi not only makes phones with fast charging, but they also make chargers that can be used on any device. They have just revealed a three-port 67W Xiaomi charger in China. Xiaomi is one of many Chinese smartphone manufacturers which offers devices with extremely fast chargers.

Xiaomi’s new charger supports 67W flash charging technology, which is present on some Xiaomi devices, as well as 65W via Power Delivery. This three port Xiaomi charger comes with a 1.5m USB Type-C cable.

Three Port 67W Xiaomi charger

This charger cannot provide 67W of power from 3 ports at the same time. When you use Type-C ports individually, a single Type-C port can provide 67W of power. If you want to use both Type-C and USB-A ports at the same time, it is shared as 45W and 18W. Here is an image by Xiaomi for better understanding.

Xiaomi claims it can charge Xiaomi 13 in 38 minutes. Xiaomi also states that it can give stable power for Xiaomi Book Pro 16 2022. We believe it can provide enough power to a Type-C-supported Macbook since it has Power Delivery support. Here are the output values for you to check if it’s good for your device.

Type-C1 or Type-C2 individually: 5V/3A 9V/3A 11V/6.1A 12V/3A 15V/3A (20V/3.25A 67W MAX)

5V/3A 9V/3A 11V/6.1A 12V/3A 15V/3A Type-A: 5V/3A 9V/2.5A 10V/2.25A 12V/1.87A

5V/3A 9V/2.5A 10V/2.25A 12V/1.87A Type-C1 and Type-C2 together: 5V/3A 9V/3A 11V/3A 12V/3A 15V/2A 20V/2.25A 5V/2.4A 9V/2A 12V/1.5A

5V/3A 9V/3A 11V/3A 12V/3A 15V/2A 20V/2.25A 5V/2.4A 9V/2A 12V/1.5A Type-C1 and USB-A together: 5V/3A 9V/3A 11V/3A 12V/3A 15V/2A 20V/2.25A 5V/2.4A 9V/2A 12V/1.5A

5V/3A 9V/3A 11V/3A 12V/3A 15V/2A 20V/2.25A 5V/2.4A 9V/2A 12V/1.5A Type-C2 and Type-A together: 5V/3A MAX

Type-C1, Type-C2, USB-A together: 5V/3A 9V/3A 11V/3A 12V/3A 15V/2A (20V/2.25A + 5V=2.4A MAX)

What do you think about the three port 67W Xiaomi charger? Please comment down below!