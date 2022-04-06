Xiaomi Router AX6000 with super internet speed

The Chinese technology giant Xiaomi has been dedicated to expanding its product range, In recent years, it has been adding different kinds of home appliances and gadgets to its profile. The company also has been manufacturing network devices. In this post, we will be discussing the Xiaomi Router AX6000 which boasts up to 4804 Mbps speed. The Xiaomi ax6000 router comes with six external high-gain antennas, Wi-Fi 6 support, and an external AIoT antenna. The router is priced at 699 Yuan which converts to around 110 USD. Let’s take a detailed look at this router’s specs and features!

Xiaomi Router AX6000: Specs and features

Xiaomi router AX6000 comes with a Qualcomm IPQ5018 processor and can provide a speed of up to 4804 Mbps. The router comes only in black color. The Xiaomi Router AX6000 is powered by the MiWiFi ROM, which is based on OpenWRT. Xiaomi AX6000 OpenWRT, OpenWRT (open wireless router) is an open-source project for embedded operating systems based on Linux, principally used to route network traffic on embedded devices.

Xiaomi ax6000 setup is easy. The router comes with a 1.0 GHz network processing unit. It has 512MB of RAM and dual-band support. Xiaomi says that the router can deliver up to 574Mbps on the 2.4GHz frequency and up to 4,804Mbps on the 5GHz frequency. Xiaomi ax6000 English firmware can be downloaded from the company’s website.

Xiaomi router Ax6000 supports WIFI 6 and comes with six external high-gain antennas and Wi-Fi 6 support. It also features an external AIoT antenna. Xiaomi claims that the design of the router is made to dissipate heat and is capable of keeping it cool the whole day. The router has LED indicators for System, AIoT, and Internet information.

The router comes with many security features like WPA-PSK/ WPA2-PSK/ WPA3-SAE encryption, wireless access control, hidden SSID, and an anti-scratch network. and also comes with a dedicated app that can be downloaded on any Android or IOS device. The router integrates with the company’s AIoT devices and syncs Wi-Fi passwords across all devices without the need to reconnect each one.

Xiaomi Router Ax6000 provides some special perks to Xiaomi smartphone users, the company says that the router can provide ultra-low latency connection to Xiaomi phones for a better gaming experience.

Thanks to MU-MIMO and OFDMA, it can link up to 16 devices. Xiaomi claims that the router is also suitable for multi-story apartments and would deliver comprehensive coverage.

Users wonder which is better in Xiaomi AX6000 vs TP-link ax6000, well we can’t say for sure because both are excellent devices. However TP-link has an upper hand because it costs less than the Xiaomi AX6000 and provides an astonishing wireless speed.

Check out more routers from Xiaomi here