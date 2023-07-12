Xiaomi Set to Launch MS11 Car in 2024 with Advanced Chip Technology

Xiaomi, the renowned technology company, is making significant strides in the electric vehicle (EV) market. According to a recent article by Weibo blogger Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi is preparing to release its first EV in 2024. The company’s self-developed chips and an advanced car-machine system architecture are expected to accompany this groundbreaking vehicle. This article delves into the details of Xiaomi’s EV plans and highlights the key developments that have led to this anticipated launch.

Investments in Electric Batteries and Autonomous Driving

In June 2021, Xiaomi made strategic investments in several companies involved in electric batteries and autonomous driving technologies. These investments showcased Xiaomi’s commitment to expanding its presence in the EV industry. Notably, on September 22, 2021, Xiaomi’s valuation reached approximately $2 billion following its investment in Black Sesame Smart, an autonomous driving information processing chip company.

CEO’s Announcement and Future Listing Plans

Xiaomi Group CEO, Lei Jun, officially announced the company’s entry into the automotive sector on March 30, 2021, marking the beginning of an ambitious journey. Since then, Xiaomi has been diligently working on its EV project. According to Xiaomi Group’s partner and president, Lu Weibing, the company aims to officially list its EV in the first half of the upcoming year, further solidifying its commitment to becoming a key player in the EV market.

Enthusiastic bloggers have captured the attention of EV enthusiasts by sharing photos of Xiaomi’s cars during road tests. These images provide a glimpse into Xiaomi’s progress and offer a preview of the features and design that consumers can expect from their forthcoming EV.

Xiaomi’s entry into the electric vehicle industry represents an exciting development, fueled by strategic investments and cutting-edge technology. With the projected launch of its first EV in 2024, Xiaomi aims to establish its position in the competitive market and provide consumers with innovative and high-quality electric vehicles. As Xiaomi continues to push boundaries and introduce its advanced chip technology and car-machine system architecture, the company is poised to make a significant impact on the future of the automotive industry.