Xiaomi TV Stick 4K launched in India, starts at ₹4,999!

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K has been launched in India and sales start on February 20. Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, which you will connect to your television via HDMI port, will allow you to use the Android TV™ 11 operating system on your TV. Just like on Android smartphones, you will be able to use various applications through Play Store.

The controller has dedicated buttons for Google Assistant, Netflix, and other services, meaning these apps come preinstalled. Xiaomi TV Stick 4K has support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos as well.

On the connectivity side Xiaomi TV Stick 4K features HDMI, Micro USB, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz). It has a relatively small body with the following dimensions: 106.88mm length, 29.44mm width, 15.44mm thickness, and 42.8g weight.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is powered by a quad-core processor with A35 cores. We don’t know what exact CPU it has but it features a Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. Xiaomi TV Stick 4K has 2 GB RAM and 8 GB of storage.

Surprisingly, Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is compatible with AV1, one of the newest video codecs. Here is the full of list of supported codecs.

Video decoder: AV1, VP9, H.265, H.264, MPEG-2, MPEG-1

AV1, VP9, H.265, H.264, MPEG-2, MPEG-1 Video Format: MKV, MPG, MPEG, DAT, AVI, MOV, ISO, MP4, RM

MKV, MPG, MPEG, DAT, AVI, MOV, ISO, MP4, RM Audio decoder: DTS HD, Dolby Atmos

DTS HD, Dolby Atmos Audio Format: MP3, AAC, RM, FLAC

MP3, AAC, RM, FLAC Image decoder: JPG, BMP, GIF, PNG

You can buy Xiaomi TV Stick 4K and learn more about it at Xiaomi’s official website. Please share your thoughts about Xiaomi TV Stick 4K in the comments!