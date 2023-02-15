Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro & Xiaomi Buds 4 to be introduced globally, global pricing is here!

Xiaomi is about to launch two new products in global market: Xiaomi Buds 4 and Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro! These are the devices that are already on the market in China, we don’t know when it will be available globally but we got the price information of both Xiaomi Buds 4 and Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro & Xiaomi Buds 4

Both devices fall into the fairly premium category, while the Xiaomi Band only functions as a fitness tracker, the Xiaomi Watch series offers a premium watch experience. Watch S1 Pro has stainless steel body. Xiaomi Buds series also has pretty good sound quality compared to the Redmi branded earphones.

Previously, when MIX Fold 2 was released in China, Xiaomi has released a watch and a wireless earphones as well. Check our previous article to learn more about Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro from this link: Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro and Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro have been released alongside the MIX Fold 2

SnoopyTech (a tech blogger on Twitter) has shared some hands on images of Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro and its global pricing. Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro will be revealed on MWC 2023 (Mobile World Congress 2023) and priced at €299.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro is a 46 mm watch with 1.47″ AMOLED display. Watch S1 Pro can last 14 days with a full charge and 10 minutes of charge lets you use it for 2 days. You can connect the watch to your phone through its proprietary app made for Android and iOS.

Xiaomi Buds 4 on the other hand will be priced at €59 and come in three colors: white, black and green. What do you think about Watch S1 Pro and Buds 4? Please comment down below!

