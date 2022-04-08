Xiaomi XiaoAI Speaker Art – Extraordinary AI speaker by Xiaomi

Xiaomi is a renowned brand when it comes to electronics, its smartphones and accessories are used and appreciated worldwide. The tech giant has recently been adding audio devices to its portfolio. In this post, we’ll be looking at Xiaomi XiaoAI Speaker Art which is one of Xiaomi’s most premium speakers. The speaker comes with XiaoAI support and ensures immersive sound quality with 10531 holes provided in the cabinet. Let’s see more details about this Xiaomi XiaoAI Bluetooth speaker.

Xiaomi XiaoAI Speaker Art: Specs and Features

Xiaomi has been launching many impressive audio devices in recent years. Its speakers are known for their amazing audio and clarity. Xiaomi XiaoAI Speaker Art is no exception. priced at around $52, This speaker comes with a third-generation Xiaomi XiaoAI. Which can support continuous dialogue like Amazon Alexa and also comes with a “Nearby-wakeup” feature.

The XiaoAI also features the emotional tone developed by Xiaomi which means its replies can be cute, shy, happy, or other specific responses based on the type of question you are asking. I wonder if it will also get annoyed by my stupid questions, anyways, XiaoAI has an encyclopedic knowledge base which can be extremely helpful in day-to-day life. It also has a story machine and FM radio feature.

Xiaomi XiaoAI Speaker Art is 131 mm x 104 mm x 151 mm and weighs around 854g. You must be wondering why is it called Speaker art? Well, because like the Xiaomi art+ theme, it looks quite artistic, It comes with a new metal design layered with a thin metal cover. The speaker includes a built-in backlight that can display 16 million different colors. While the music is playing, a gorgeous gradient glow will shimmer.

On the top panel, there are four buttons for controlling the volume, starting music, and muting the built-in microphone. When you connect the device to the router through 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz Wi-Fi, the speaker becomes smart and you may converse with XiaoAI. You can tune and change the speaker settings from the Xiaomi AI speaker app.

If we talk about sound, the Xiaomi XiaoAI Speaker Art features a 2.5-inch full-range loudspeaker with a paper diaphragm made of a proportion of wool material, that enables the natural presentation of sound details. The 10,531 evenly distributed sound holes provide an immersive audio experience. The speaker’s bass comes from the voice coil and the U-shaped air duct design at the bottom of the loudspeaker. All these features give the Xiaomi AI speaker HD sound.

With the help of DTS professional tuning, Xiaomi XiaoAI Speaker Art can switch between human voice, mild, and bass sound modes, suitable.