Xiaomi has expanded its range of smart speakers with Xiaomi Xiaoai Speaker Pro, and it is one of the ideal speakers to get for daily usage. Its minimalistic design and sound improvement feel more premium than the previous version. Currently, Xiaomi holds the line in the Bluetooth Speaker market in China. Thanks to its affordable price, and added technologies, it is becoming more popular day by day. Check Mi Store if this model is available in your country officially or not.

Let’s take a look at the new Xiaomi Xiaoai Speaker Pro and find out its features and what we can do with this premium-looking speaker to improve our lives.

Xiaomi Xiaoai Speaker Pro Manual

You need to install the Xiaomi Home App on your mobile phone for set-up. Next, you need to connect the power supply and start setting, connect the power of the Xiaoai Speaker Pro; after almost a minute, the indicator light will turn orange and enter the configuration mode. If it does not automatically enter the configuration mode, you can press and hold the ‘mute’ key for approximately 10 seconds, wait for a voice prompt, and then release the mute key.

Behind at the bottom of the Xiaomi Xiaoai Speaker Pro is the AUX In and power jack. You can connect by Bluetooth or AUX-In port to listen to your music. The buttons on top of the Xiaoai Speaker Pro are adjusting the volume, switching the channels on the TV, and voice control. Surprisingly, you can control Xiaomi IoT platform devices. You can chat, use Evernote, Listen to Voice, Use Calculator, etc.; more features are added to the list of apps you can use with Xiaomi Xiaoai Speaker Pro.

Xiaomi Xiaoai Speaker Pro Review

Xiaomi Xiaoai Speaker Pro is equipped with Professional audio processing chip TTAS5805, automatic increase control, 15-band sound balance adjustment. The company says that the Xiaomi Xiaoai Speaker Pro has higher sound quality than the previous generation. The speaker supports left and right channel functions to use 2 speakers simultaneously.

As we mentioned before, the Speaker Pro allows you to control Xiaomi smart home appliances. Xiaomi Xiaoai Speaker Pro is a good partner for bulbs and door locks with the advanced BT mesh gateway. You can connect more Bluetooth devices with other smart devices to create a smart system, for example, the “intelligent” function of the Mijia APP; temperature sensors, air conditions, and humidifiers are associated with adjusting the constant indoor temperature automatically.

Xiaomi Xiaoai Speaker Pro supports remote control through the app. It supports the AUX IIN interface to play music to use with the computer and TV player. You can also play music from your mobile phone, tablet, or computer by BT directly.

750 ml Large Sound Volume

2.25-inch High-End Speaker Unit

360 degree Surround Sound

Stereo

AUX IN Support Wired Connection

Professional DIS Sound

Hi-Fi Audio Chip

BT Mesh Gateway

Xiaomi Xiaoai Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8

This time Xiaomi came with a smart display with an integrated speaker. As its name suggests, the device has an 8-inch touchscreen display. Thanks to its touchscreen, you can control the speaker and video call cause the speaker has a camera on the top of the screen. It has a 50.8mm magnetic speaker, which makes it sound good.

The speaker also has power and volume adjustment buttons. It has Bluetooth 5.0, and it makes the connection stable. You can also connect your smartphone to Xiaoai Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 to control smart home devices such as the camera and kettle. Lastly, you can upload some photos and use the device as a digital photo frame.

Xiaomi Xiaoai Bluetooth Speaker

Xiaomi also made another budget competitor Bluetooth speaker: Xiaomi Xiaoai Bluetooth Speaker. It is one of the smallest Bluetooth speakers that Xiaomi made. It is so small, but it makes it easy to carry with you. Its sleek and minimalist design makes it look elegant. It has Bluetooth 4.2, a LED light on the front, and a micro USB charging port on the back, which is a downside because nowadays, almost all smart devices have a Type-C port.

This speaker comes with a 300 mAh battery, and it is rated for 4 hours of music at %70 volume. Considering its size, 4 hours is not actually bad. Keep in mind that it is not water-resistant. In order to connect, push on the power button for two seconds, and there will be a voice saying that the speaker is turned on. Then click the speaker’s name on your phone, and then you are good to go! Because of its size, its bass is not powerful enough, but it is tolerable. Overall, the sound quality really blows you off. If you live in a small room or just want to carry with you to listen to some music with your friends on the outside, this Bluetooth speaker will be the best choice.

Xiaomi Play Speaker

The company presents the Xiaoai Play Speaker to celebrate the 4th anniversary of the first smart speaker launched by Xiaomi. This new product has a clock display and remote control. There is not much change in the speaker’s appearance compared to the previous ones. It looks minimalistic and elegant as the other ones. It has 4 microphones so that you can receive voice commands from all sides of the speaker. On the top of the speaker, there are four buttons, and those are for play/pause, volume up/down, and mute/open the microphone.

The clock display shows when it is on standby, and the speaker also has a built light sensor. When it detects the ambient light is darkening, the speaker will automatically reduce the brightness. The speaker connects via Bluetooth and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. Lastly, you can control the other Xiaomi devices in your house with the speaker’s voice control feature. This speaker is slightly different from the others in look, but the other features like the sound quality and controlling devices are similar to the other models such as Mi Speaker.