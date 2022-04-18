Download OnePlus Camera for all Android devices!

OnePlus is one of the most popular brands out there that gains a lot of attraction whether to its overall system or to its app such as OnePlus Camera, OnePlus Gallery and so on. There are even a lot of people with different brand devices that look forward to having Oxygen OS ROM ports for their devices, and while some do have it, some are unfortunate. When that is the case, they turn to the stock application ports, the good news for Oxygen OS lovers, there is a OnePlus Camera port that you can use on any Android device!

OnePlus Camera for All Android Devices

OnePlus Camera app is a stock system app that comes with OnePlus stock ROMs, It is not very rich in terms of features and modes however, it is a part of a ROM that is one of the most loved. In this port, you can find:

Photo shooting mode

Video shooting mode

Pro Mode

Slow Motion

Time-lapse

Panorama

Timer

HDR support

4:3 and 16:9 ratios

Automatic flash mode

Almost all of the features seem to be working just fine, except for the Panorama mode, which seems to get stuck when the shooting starts. The next buggy feature on the list is the Quick capture feature that allows you to instantly take photos by double tapping on the power button. And lastly, you will not be able to use watermarks on this port as it doesn’t save the photos when this feature is on, despite looking like there are no issues. To summarize,

What’s broken:

Panorama Mode

Watermark

Quick capture

What works:

Everything else

The person that needs to be thanked for this quality port is shubham8. The ported app version is v2.4.17 and it is only 9.9 MB. You can download and install his OnePlus Camera port from this link.

Download OnePlus Camera APK

There is another OnePlus Camera port that is more updated than this. Based on your preference you can use either of these ports as they are both nice. The porter of the newer version is AyraHikari and the port is based on v6.2.22. It has a slightly better looking UI and a bit more features. Unlike the older version however, Panorama mode and quick capture feature is missing.

On this updated version of the port:

What’s broken:

Slow Motion

Watermark (Still takes photos)

What’s working:

Everything else

You can download and install this OnePlus Camera port by AyraHikary from the link below:

Download OnePlus Camera APK

You can read how to improve camera quality on your phone if you are interested.