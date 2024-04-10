Zenfone owner who won bootloader unlock case VS Asus encourages other users to ask for refunds

Asus just lost a case against a man from the UK after it removed the bootloader unlock tool from Zenfone. The decision forced the company to refund the person with a total of £770 (around $973). The problem, however, doesn’t end here, as the result of the lawsuit could also mean other Zenfone users can also do the same to demand a refund.

The issue started after Asus removed the bootloader unlock tool in Zenfone despite earlier promises that it wouldn’t do it. The tool allows Asus device owners to access the entire system of their phones to make changes in the software and even reinstall a new version of Android. However, the move ultimately forced a Zenfone user from the UK to bring Asus to court, which later sided with the complainant. In the end, the company was ordered to refund the price of the user’s smartphone, which is £700, alongside a £70 court filing fee.

While this seems to be the end of the issue, Asus is still not free from possible problems related to the case. After getting the favor of the court, the user is now encouraging other Zenfone owners to do the same and claim refunds from Asus.

We have reached out to Asus about the matter to ask about its next step to prevent bigger issues involving the case it lost. We will update this story with more details soon.