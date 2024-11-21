ZTE launches Blade V70 with iPhone-like design, Dynamic Island feature

If you want an iPhone but can’t afford one right now, consider the ZTE Blade V70.

At one glance, it can be mistaken for an iPhone due to its flat design and camera island, which are seemingly inspired by Apple’s smartphones. Interstingly, its punch-hole cutout even boasts the Live Island 2.0, which is ZTE’s version of iPhone’s Dynamic Island. Like the latter, the island expands to cater to a variety of notifications and symbols.

Despite the similarities, the ZTE Blade V70 is an affordable mid-range phone option. While pricing remains unknown, it is expected to be priced somewhere near ZTE’s earlier offerings.

Here are more details about the ZTE Blade V70:

8.2mm thickness

2 GHz octa-core CPU

8GB and 12GB RAM options

256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card)

6.7” 120Hz LCD with 720x1600px resolution

108MP main camera

16MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery

22.5W wired charging

AI features, including Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, Best Take, Magic Unblur, and more

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Android 14-based MyOS 14

Glacier Green, Stardust Gray, and Sunshine Gold colors

