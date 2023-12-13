3 new HyperOS features inspired by iOS

In the ever-evolving world of operating systems, the pursuit of innovation and enhanced user experiences is paramount. HyperOS, a dynamic player in the operating system arena, recently introduced three new HyperOS features inspired by iOS that draw inspiration from the iOS ecosystem. These additions not only bring a touch of familiarity but also elevate the user interface, promising a more engaging and personalized interaction.

Revamped Control Center Animation

The first standout feature introduced by HyperOS is a redesigned Control Center animation. Drawing this HyperOS features inspired by iOS, the new animation promises a seamless and visually appealing user experience. Users can now enjoy a more fluid and intuitive control center experience as they access essential settings with a touch of elegance. This enhancement reflects HyperOS’s commitment to combining functionality with a modern and sleek design.

Universal Blur Effect Integration

A notable addition to HyperOS is the universal integration of blur effects across the interface, including the bottom bar icons. Inspired by the sleek design language of iOS, this feature adds a touch of sophistication to every corner of the user interface. The subtle yet effective blur effect enhances the overall visual appeal and provides a cohesive and polished look throughout the operating system. HyperOS users can now enjoy a more refined and harmonious experience across various elements of the interface.

iOS-Like Lock Screen Customization

HyperOS has taken a page from iOS, introducing lock screen personalization features reminiscent of Apple’s renowned operating system. Users now have the ability to customize the lock screen clock with a variety of options. MIUI already has some lock screen clock features since MIUI 12 but these are limited with three MIUI style clock faces. This includes adding the clock to the wallpaper, unlocking new possibilities for personalized and stylish home screens. With this feature, HyperOS not only nods to iOS aesthetics but also empowers users to express their individuality through their device.

Conclusion

HyperOS’s adoption of three new features inspired by iOS showcases its dedication to staying at the forefront of innovation in the operating system landscape. The redesigned Control Center animation, iOS-like clock customization options, and the universal blur effect contribute to a more modern, visually pleasing, and user-centric experience. Xiaomi keeps its aim to make iOSish interface like other Chinese brands,

As HyperOS continues to evolve, users can anticipate a seamless blend of familiarity and innovation, elevating their overall interaction with the operating system.

Images Source