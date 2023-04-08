3 popular models are getting MIUI 14 update in EEA soon!

We are here with a new MIUI 14 news. 3 popular smartphones are getting MIUI 14 update soon. According to the latest information we have, it reveals that MIUI 14 EEA builds of Redmi Note 9S, Redmi Note 9 Pro and POCO X3 NFC are ready. This indicates that the products will soon have MIUI 14 in the EEA region. Without further ado, let’s find out the details of the update!

Popular Models MIUI 14 Update

Redmi Note 9S, Redmi Note 9 Pro and POCO X3 NFC are some the affordable mid-range smartphones. The common aspects of the devices are that they use Snapdragon SM7125-based SOC. That’s why MIUI 14 EEA updates were prepared at the same time. The new UI will be rolled out to products in the future. So when will the 3 smartphones get the MIUI 14 update? What is the MIUI 14 release date for Redmi Note 9S, Redmi Note 9 Pro and POCO X3 NFC?

Note that the new upcoming update is based on Android 12. The devices will not receive the Android 13 update. Xiaomi has prepared updates quickly and a surprise awaits users in the EEA very soon. Here are the latest internal MIUI builds via Xiaomi’s Official MIUI server!

The last internal MIUI builds are V14.0.4.0.SJWEUXM, V14.0.4.0.SJZEUXM and V14.0.4.0.SJGEUXM. Android 12-based MIUI 14 will be released on 3 popular smartphones. So when will these updates come? Smartphones are expected to be updated to MIUI 14 in “Mid-April”.

If any bugs are found in MIUI builds, the release date may change. Please wait patiently. It will be made available to Mi Pilots / POCO Pilots first. You will be able to download the update from MIUI Downloader once it is released. We have come to the end of our news.