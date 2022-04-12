Every Redmi phone released in 2020 is getting Android 12. Now it’s the turn of the 3 budget Xiaomi phone. 3 budget Redmi phones will get MIUI 13 Android 12 Update in August!

Xiaomi promises 1 year of Android updates and 2 years of MIUI updates for Redmi series. Redmi 9 series were announced 2 years ago and it will be updated to latest version of Android this year. So Xiaomi made an exception for Redmi 9 series and these phones will get their 2nd Android update which is not familiar on Redmi phones. 3 models of Redmi 9 will get MIUI 13 Android 12 Update. Xiaomi promises longer update life for the Xiaomi phones compared to Redmi phones.

3 Redmi phones getting MIUI 13 Android 12 Update

According to Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 Beta update timeline, these three budget Redmi devices were supposed to be released in late May, but due to existing problems, it was announced that they would be released in August.

Redmi 9

Redmi Note 9

Redmi 9T

The third batch (expected to be released around the end of May 2022):

Mi 10 Lite, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 4G, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30i 5G, Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro, Redmi Note 9, Redmi K30 Extreme Edition, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Redmi 10X 4G, Redmi 9, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi CC9 Pro Note: Redmi 10X 4G, Redmi 9, and Redmi Note 9 4G still have some issues that have not been resolved yet. It is expected to be released around the end of August. Thank you for your understanding.

It’s great to see these Redmi phones getting 2 Android version updates. Even Apple devices got update after 8 years. We hope Redmi devices could see this update life on their life. MIUI 13 update download links are available through the MIUI Downloader app on Google Play Store. You can check Xiaomi Android 13 update list from here if you interested in.