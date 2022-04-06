Xiaomi Android 13 Update List: Which devices will get latest Android?

We have finally updated the Xiaomi Android 13 Update List and you are excited to see what’s new! If you’re Xiaomi user, you might be wondering what new features and updates are coming your way with Android 13. Xiaomi Android 13 Update List has got you covered! If you’re looking for an update list Xiaomi Android 13, look no further! These new features are sure to make your Xiaomi experience better. If you have a question about Will Xiaomi get Android 13? you can get your answer here.

Xiaomi has a long history of delivering timely software updates, and that tradition is set to continue with the upcoming release of Android 13. Xiaomi Android 13 Update List includes some of the company’s most popular models. The Xiaomi Android 13 Update List includes the models released after 2021. Based on previous releases, it is likely that these devices will receive the update in the coming months. If you own one of these devices, be on the lookout for an update notification in the near future.

Xiaomi Android 13 Update List

Xiaomi has not yet released an official Xiaomi Android 13 Update List of which models will be receiving the Android 13 update. However, based on past experience, it is safe to say that the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Redmi K50 series will be among the first to receive the update. Xiaomi tends to release major updates for its flagship models first, and then roll them out to other models over time. So if you have one of Xiaomi’s older flagship models, you can expect to receive the update eventually. Keep an eye on our website and social media channels for more information about the Android 13 update for Xiaomi devices.

Xiaomi Devices That Will Get Android 13

There are a lot of Xiaomi devices that will get the Android 13 update. Xiaomi has been working hard to deliver the update to as many of their devices as possible. Here is a list of Xiaomi devices that will get the Android 13 update:

Mi 10S

Mi 11

Mi 11 Pro

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11i

Mi 11X

Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi 11i / Hypercharge

Xiaomi 11T / Pro

Mi 11 Lite 4G/5G/LE/Lite NE 5G

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi 12X (India)

Xiaomi 12X Pro (India)

Xiaomi MIX 4

Xiaomi MIX FOLD / FOLD 2

Xiaomi CIVI / CIVI S

Xiaomi Pad 5 Series

These are just some of the devices inside Xiaomi Android 13 Update List that will get the Android 13 update from Xiaomi. If you have one of these devices inside Xiaomi Android 13 Update List, you can expect to receive the update sometime in the near future. Stay tuned for it.

Redmi Devices That Will Get Android 13

Redmi has been pretty good about updating its devices to the latest version of Android. The company usually releases a new Android update a few months after Google releases a new version of Android. This time around, Redmi is expected to release Android 13 first. Here are the Xiaomi devices that are expected to get the Android 13 update:

Redmi 10/Prime/2022/Prime 2022

Redmi 10 5G / Prime+ 5G

Redmi 10C / Redmi 10 (India)

Redmi Note 10/10S/Pro/Pro Max/Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10T/10 5G

Redmi Note 11/NFC/11S/Pro 4G/Pro 5G/Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro / Pro+ / 11E Pro

Redmi Note 11T/11 5G/4G

Redmi K40/Pro/Pro+/Gaming/K40S

Redmi K50/Pro/Gaming

POCO Devices That Will Get Android 13

POCO started off as a sub-brand of Xiaomi, but it has since become its own independent company. POCO is known for its affordable smartphones that offer flagship features at a fraction of the price. If you’re a POCO user, you’re probably wondering which devices will be getting the Android 13 update. Here’s a list of POCO devices that will get the Android 13 update:

POCO F3/GT

POCO X3 GT / X3 Pro

POCO F4/Pro/GT

POCO M3 Pro 5G /M4 Pro 5G/M4 Pro 4G

POCO M4 5G

POCO C4

These are just some of the POCO devices that will get the Android 13 update. So if you’re waiting for the update to hit

Devices That May Get Android 13

Xiaomi has a lot of devices in its lineup, and not all of them will get the upcoming Android 13 update. We have released a list of Xiaomi Android 13 Update List, and it includes several Xiaomi devices. The Android 13 update will bring new features and improvements to Xiaomi devices, and it is currently in beta. But Xiaomi may not release Android 13 for these devices.

Redmi K30 Pro / Zoom Edition

Redmi K30S Ultra

POCO F2 Pro

Mi 10 / Pro / Ultra

Mi 10T / Pro

Redmi Note 8 2021

Devices That Will Not Get Android 13

Xiaomi has announced which of its devices will be receiving the Android 13 update. Thes Xiaomi devices will not get Android 13.

Redmi 9 / Prime / 9T / Power

Redmi Note 9 / 9S / Pro / Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 4G / 5G / 9T 5G

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Redmi K30 4G/5G/Ultra/K30i 5G/Racing

POCO X3 / NFC

POCO X2 / M2 / M2 Pro

Mi 10 Lite/Youth Edition

Mi 10i/10T Lite

Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi has been on top of the Android game for a while now, and they’re not slowing down anytime soon. The upcoming MIUI 14 will be based on both Android 12 and 13, and it promises to be a pretty solid update. We hope that it won’t have as many bugs as previous MIUI launches, but Xiaomi is known for their buggy updates so we’re too worried. In any case, Xiaomi has an impressive Xiaomi Android 13 Update List for their Android devices, so if you’re looking for the latest and greatest, Xiaomi is definitely worth checking out.