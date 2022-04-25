Xiaomi Android 13 update test status: Confirmed

Work on the Xiaomi Android 13 Update has started slowly. Although Xiaomi has not promised an update earlier, we think that some Xiaomi devices will get Android 13 update then other Xiaomi phones. Android 13 Beta 1 will be introduced in May. Currently, there are no devices receiving any beta updates. But some Xiaomi devices will get these updates early with the first day of Android 13 Beta 1 update. These devices may be Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro. This Xiaomi Android 13 update may based on Android 13 Beta 1 with default Android skin.

Xiaomi Android 13 Update Findings

Xiaomi has started testing Android 13 on its smartphones. The Chinese company is one of the first to test the upcoming operating system update, which is expected to be released middle of this year. Android 13includes a number of new features, such as improved battery management.

DCS recently post about MIUI Android 13 Update (April 25, 2022)

DCS recently shared a post on Weibo about Xiaomi working on MIUI Android 13. The post included an information about OPPO Android 13 build. It’s good to see that Xiaomi is already hard at work on the next version of their popular mobile operating system.

Mi Code Information (March 25, 2022)

We dug deep into the MIUI system for you and discovered some Android 13 codes ingrained into it. This suggests that Xiaomi has already started working on this new version and we hope to hear about it soon.

As you can see from the photo above, Xiaomi has implemented Android version and codename checks into the system. Since the codename for this new version is Tiramisu, this version is represented with the first letter of the word, T. And on line 21, we find this letter for the minimum version requirement check and same things with SDK versions.

Xiaomi Android 13 Update List

These are the Xiaomi Devices that will receive the MIUI 13 update

Mi 10S

Mi 11/Pro/Ultra

Mi 11i/11X/11X Pro

Xiaomi 11X/HyperCharge

Xiaomi 11T/Pro

Xiaomi 12/Pro/Lite

Xiaomi 12S/Pro

Mi 11 Lite 4G/5G/LE/Lite NE 5G

Xiaomi MIX 4

Xiaomi MIX FOLD

Xiaomi CIVI

Xiaomi Pad 5 Series

Redmi 10/Prime/2022/Prime 2022

Redmi Note 10/10S/Pro/Pro Max/Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10T/10 5G

Redmi Note 11/NFC/11S/Pro 4G/Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro / Pro+ / 11E Pro

Redmi Note 11T/11 5G/4G

Redmi K40S

Redmi K40/Pro/Pro+/Gaming

Redmi K50/Pro/Gaming

POCO F3/GT

POCO X3 GT / X3 Pro

POCO F4/Pro/GT

POCO M3 Pro 5G /M4 Pro 5G/M4Pro 4G

POCO C40

Does this mean that we will get this new update earlier? Unfortunately, there is no definitive answer for this question. The timetable for the Xiaomi Android 13 update release is not clear yet and there are no details for the moment but seeing these changes this early on is a good sign and we will stay optimistic about the release date.