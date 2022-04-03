Xiaomi EOS List: Xiaomi Devices That No Longer Get Updates

Xiaomi has released an updated Xiaomi EOS list, and some budget Xiaomi devices have been added to the list. They will no longer receive updates. Xiaomi releases updates to all device almost every day, and over time, the update support of these devices is terminated. While it’s unfortunate that these devices will no longer receive updates, it’s important to remember that Xiaomi provides updates to all devices for a relatively long period of time. As a result, Xiaomi devices are among the most updated devices on the market. If you’re looking for an updated device, Xiaomi is still a great option.

What is the Xiaomi EOS List?

If you have a Xiaomi device that’s on the Xiaomi EOS List, you’ll no longer receive new Xiaomi updates. This includes security updates, so it’s important to be aware of the risks involved in using an outdated device. While Xiaomi devices are generally very secure, older devices may be more vulnerable to exploits. So if you have a Xiaomi device that’s on the Xiaomi EOS List, we recommend upgrading to a newer model.

Information about the update status of devices included in the Xiaomi EOS List

Xiaomi and other brands end the update support of the devices after a certain period of time. Mi 9 SE and Mi Play are now among these devices. If we answer the question of what is the EOS (End of Support) list, devices that have finished the update support are included in this list. Devices that enter the Xiaomi EOS List will not receive updates unless a critical vulnerability is encountered. A sad development for users who use these devices. Because your devices will face some security vulnerabilities and will not be up to date.

Mi Play comes out of the box with Android 8 based MIUI 10. The current version of the device, which only received 1 MIUI update, is V11.0.10.0.OFIMIXM. Unfortunately, we do not know why Xiaomi has added this device to the list now. This device should have been added to the Xiaomi EOS List before. It is really strange that Xiaomi Mi 8, one of the flagship devices of 2018, was included in this list before Mi Play. It should also be noted that Mi Play has not received the MIUI 12 update. As for the Mi 9 SE, it comes with Android 9-based MIUI 10 out of the box. Having received 2 Android updates and 3 MIUI updates, the current version of the device is V12.5.1.0.RFBMIXM. Mi Play and Mi 9 SE will no longer receive a new update unless a major security vulnerability is found.

We have listed the devices that have previously ended their update support and entered the Xiaomi EOS List (End of Support) below. Specified devices will not receive updates unless a critical problem is found.

These Xiaomi Devices Will Not Get Any Update

There are a few Xiaomi devices that will not get any updates. If you have the Xiaomi Mi 5, Mi Note 2, or the Mi Mix, you will not be receiving any updates from Xiaomi. This is because these devices are no longer supported by Xiaomi. While this may be disappointing news for some, it is important to remember that all devices have a lifespan. At some point, every device will reach the end of its support cycle. When this happens, it is important to upgrade to a new device in order to continue receiving updates and security patches. Thankfully, there are many great options available from Xiaomi, so you can find a new device that meets your needs.