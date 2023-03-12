Redmi 9C / NFC will not receive MIUI 13 update!

Budget-friendly devices Redmi 9C / NFC will not receive the MIUI 13 update. Since the day Xiaomi introduced the MIUI 14 interface, we frequently encounter news of the devices that have received or will receive the MIUI 14 update on the internet.

Redmi 9C / NFC are some of the budget-friendly devices. While the news of the devices that receive the MIUI 14 update almost every day is encountered, unfortunately, the MIUI 13 update has not yet been released for this model. In some regions, it didn’t even get the MIUI 12.5 update. We regret to say that the Redmi 9C / NFC will not receive the MIUI 13 update. Because the internal MIUI tests were stopped a long time ago and the hardware is not at the level to run the new MIUI interface. Now we will reveal all the details in this article!

Redmi 9C / NFC MIUI 13 Update

It was launched with MIUI 12 based on Android 10 from the Redmi 9C / NFC box. Received 1 Android and 1 MIUI update. It currently runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. It should be noted that some regions have not yet received the MIUI 12.5 update. Smartphones that will receive the MIUI 14 update are on the agenda. However, Redmi 9C has not yet received the MIUI 12.5 update in Turkey. Also, the Indian version of this device does not have MIUI 12.5 update on POCO C3.

These are pretty sad and users are unhappy. The reason why Redmi 9C / NFC is getting updates slowly is because of Helio G35. Helio G35 is a low-end chip. It has 4x 2.3GHz Cortex-A53 and 4x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53 cores. The Cortex-A53 is an efficiency-focused core designed by Arm. You can see it as the 64-bit supported version of Cortex-A7. The purpose of this core is to increase efficiency in low-performance workloads.

It also ensures a longer battery life. This is pretty good for battery life, but when we look at applications in today’s time, we can say that this is unlikely. Efficiency-focused cores are not specifically designed for high-performance operations. That’s why the Cortex-A53 struggles with high-performance workloads and delivers a lousy experience.

Arm’s most current efficient core is the Cortex-A510 right now. The Cortex-A510 includes significant performance and efficiency improvements compared to the Cortex-A53. The Cortex-A53 is quite old. MediaTek could have designed the Helio G35 better. If the 2x Cortex-A73 and 6x Cortex-A53 designs were adopted, such a problem would not exist. Smartphones will not be able to receive the MIUI 13 update due to the insufficient hardware level. Xiaomi had added the Redmi 9C / NFC to the MIUI 13 Second Batch list.

But they probably forgot that they could not explain that it is not possible for the models to receive MIUI 13. Devices that will not receive MIUI 13 will also not receive the Android 12 update. Redmi 9C / NFC users ask a lot of questions. He wonders when his devices will get the MIUI 13 update. Unfortunately, Redmi 9C / NFC will not update to MIUI 13. Don’t wait for the new update for nothing. The update will not come. They are not at the level to run the new MIUI interface.

The last internal MIUI build of Redmi 9C / NFC is MIUI-V23.1.12. For a long time, smartphones have not received a new update. All this confirms that Redmi 9C / NFC, Redmi 9 / 9 Activ, Redmi 9A / Redmi 10A /10A Sport / 9AT / 9i / 9A Sport, POCO C3 / C31 will not receive MIUI 13. The smartphones we mentioned have 8x Cortex-A53 core SOCs. Xiaomi can upgrade these devices to a new lightweight AOSP-based interface with some limitations.

Devices like Redmi A1 / Redmi A2 have Pure Android and use processors that have almost the same SOC design. It is an AOSP based interface in MIUI. But of course, Xiaomi makes many customizations to the MIUI interface. It adds impressive animations with enhanced high-end features. For this reason, some smartphones have difficulty running the MIUI interface. Redmi 9C has not even received the MIUI 12.5 update in Turkey yet. In many regions, Redmi 9C received the MIUI 12.5 update.

The last internal MIUI build of Redmi 9C for the Turkey region is MIUI-V12.5.2.0.RCRTRXM. MIUI 12.5 update was tested internally but not released due to some bugs. Likewise, Redmi 9C has not received a new update in Turkey for a long time. This indicates that the Redmi 9C will not receive MIUI 12.5 in Turkey. At the same time, the Indian version of Redmi 9C / NFC has not received MIUI 12.5 update on POCO C3.

The last internal MIUI build for POCO C3 is MIUI-V12.5.3.0.RCRINXM. Again, MIUI 12.5 update was tested internally but not released due to some bugs. Likewise, the POCO C3 has not received a new update in India for a long time. This indicates that the POCO C3 will not receive MIUI 12.5 in India.

We are in a state of bewilderment. If these devices are having trouble running the MIUI interface, why weren’t they released with pure android? It available pre-loaded with pure android like Redmi A1 / Redmi A2. Unfortunately, we do not know the reason for this. I hope, I have explained everything clearly in this article. Don’t forget to follow us and comment for more articles. Thanks for reading the article.