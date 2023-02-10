Redmi Note 9 MIUI 14 Update Leaked!

MIUI 14 is the latest version of Xiaomi’s custom Android interface, and it brings a host of new features and improvements over its predecessor MIUI 13. The interface is optimized for one-handed use. The new MIUI design is now more consistent and also easy to use. It should be noted that alongside the design changes, the MIUI architecture has been reworked.

The system size has been reduced by 23% compared to the previous version. This allowed the software size to be reduced. The newly released updates will not waste your internet too much. Considering all the improvements made, MIUI 14 looks like an excellent UI.

Users are eagerly waiting for this new interface to come to their devices. We have already said that the Redmi 9 MIUI 14 update has been leaked. After a while, an important event took place. Yesterday this time Redmi Note 9 MIUI 14 update was leaked by a user. We reviewed the leaked Redmi Note 9 MIUI 14 software and found out that it is real again. Those who are curious about the Redmi Note 9 MIUI 14 update can come here. All the details are in our article!

Redmi Note 9 MIUI 14 Update

Expected MIUI 14 updates are preparing for the popular Redmi Note 9 series. A few weeks after the Redmi 9 MIUI 14 update was said to have leaked, this time Redmi Note 9 MIUI 14 software was leaked by a user. And we got the first test version of the most loved Redmi Note 9. We tested the prepared Redmi Note 9 MIUI 14 V14.0.0.1.SJOCNXM build. According to our first impressions, the new Redmi Note 9 MIUI14 software works more fluidly and smoothly compared to the previous MIUI 13.

Although it is the first test version, we can say that the Redmi Note 9 MIUI 14 update will already be perfect. However, there are some important things to point out. This is a leaked official version of MIUI 14. Even if it is not a dangerous problem, Xiaomi will not be responsible for any problems. Because Redmi Note 9 MIUI 14 software is a leaked MIUI 14 version. So remember to install it at your own risk. If you wish, let’s briefly examine the Redmi Note 9 MIUI 14 software!

The device has the codename “merlin“. V14.0.0.1.SJOCNXM MIUI build comes with Xiaomi December 2022 Security Patch. It should be noted that the Redmi Note 9 MIUI 14 update is based on Android 12. Redmi Note 9 series smartphones will not receive the Android 13 update. Although you won’t be able to get Android 13, Xiaomi seems to have made some optimizations in the new MIUI 14 update.

This software is quite fast and more optimized than its predecessor MIUI 13. But we don’t see many new features. MIUI 14 brings a new design language and we encounter design changes. MIUI China Team is known for smooth and stable MIUI updates. This is absolutely true.

With the new MIUI 14 wallpapers, we now have an MIUI interface has an improved design. Many differences like this confirm that build V14.0.0.1.SJOCNXM is a leaked official version. We provide a link for those who want to install this software. Let’s warn again. If you encounter any problems, you are responsible. Xiaomi will not be liable.

V14.0.0.1.SJOCNXM Leaked Official Version

What do you guys think about the leaked Redmi Note 9 MIUI 14 update? Do not forget to share your thoughts and follow us.