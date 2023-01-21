Redmi Note 9 series smartphones will receive MIUI 14!

The Redmi Note 9 series is one of Xiaomi’s best-selling models. You can see many people using this smartphone series. For example, the Redmi Note 9 is sold with a low price tag. The device has a 6.53-inch screen, a quad 48MP rear camera, and is powered by the Helio G85 chipset. Redmi Note 9’s internal MIUI tests were suspended.

For this reason, we thought that the smartphone would not receive MIUI 14. Moreover, MIUI 13 brought some bugs, users were unhappy with it. MIUI 13, which was not released on the specified date, was released almost toward the end of the year.

Xiaomi apologizes to users of the Redmi Note 9 series for this issue. It also strives to make you happy. Now we will come up with news that will make users very happy. All Redmi Note 9 series smartphones will be updated to MIUI 14. There are no obvious differences between MIUI 14 and MIUI 13 and they are almost the same.

Since there are no changes that will affect the hardware, the Redmi Note 9 series will receive MIUI 14. You also know that MIUI 13 was released late to these models. The brand wants to tell its users that it cares. Read the article completely for more information on the MIUI 14 update of the Redmi Note 9 series!

Redmi Note 9 series will get MIUI 14! [21 January 2023]

It was thought that the Redmi Note 9 series would not receive MIUI 14. Because usually, a Xiaomi, Redmi, or POCO model gets 2 Android and 3 MIUI updates. However, Xiaomi is considering rollout MIUI 14 Global to the old Note 9 series for some reason. We can briefly summarize this. Models such as Redmi 9, and Redmi Note 9 received the MIUI 13 update very late. MIUI 13 could not be released on the specified date. Moreover, the latest MIUI 13 update released contains bugs. It affects the user experience badly.

MIUI 14 Global and MIUI 13 Global do not show any significant difference. These two MIUI interfaces are very similar to each other. A new feature that will force the hardware is not available in MIUI 14 Global. In addition, Xiaomi wants to apologize to its users for previous issues. MIUI 14 Global will be rolled out to Redmi Note 9 series smartphone users.

Here are the internal MIUI 14 builds of the Redmi Note 9 series! MIUI 14 is being prepared for Redmi Note 9 series smartphones. This confirms that Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9 (Redmi 10X 4G), POCO M2, Redmi Note 9S, Redmi Note 9 Pro / Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi 10X 5G, Redmi 10X Pro, and POCO M2 Pro will be updated to MIUI 14. The specified smartphones will receive the MIUI 14 update.

Redmi 9 V14.0.0.1.SJCCNXM, V14.0.0.1.SJCMIXM (lancelot)

(lancelot) Redmi Note 9 V14.0.0.1.SJOCNXM, V14.0.0.1.SJOMIXM (merlin)

(merlin) Redmi Note 9S V14.0.0.1.SJWMIXM (curtana)

(curtana) Redmi Note 9 Pro V14.0.0.1.SJZMIXM (joyeuse)

(joyeuse) Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G V14.0.0.3.SJSCNXM (gauguin)

Of course, this update will be based on Android 12. Redmi Note 9 series will not receive the Android 13 update. It’s pretty good that older smartphones get MIUI 14 and will be more protected with the latest Google Security Patch. Devices will not receive a new MIUI major update after they get MIUI 14. This is the last major MIUI update for devices.

Along with MIUI 14, they will have received a total of 4 MIUI updates. Xiaomi usually releases 2 Android and 3 MIUI updates to mid-range smartphones. However, due to the problems in MIUI 13 and the fact that the update was not released on the specified dates, it will offer MIUI 14. We can say that this is a good development.

The newly will release MIUI 14 Global is expected to fix bugs in old versions. After a certain period of time after MIUI 14 is released, the update support of the devices will end. Later, they will be added to the Xiaomi EOS list. What do you think about Redmi Note 9 series MIUI 14 update? Do not forget to share your thoughts in the comments section.

Redmi Note 9’s Internal MIUI Update Tests Stopped! [24 September 2022]

Redmi Note 9 was introduced in 2020. It came out of the box with an Android 10-based MIUI 11 interface. The current version of the device, which received 2 Android and 3 MIUI updates, is V13.0.1.0.SJOCNXM and V13.0.1.0.SJOMIXM. This model has received a stable MIUI 13 update in China. It has not yet received a stable MIUI 13 update in Global. MIUI 13 update is being tested for Global ROM and other ROMs. Smartphones such as Redmi Note 9 and Redmi 9 will receive MIUI 13 updates in all regions. However, today we regret to say that Redmi Note 9 series devices will not receive MIUI 14 update.

As of September 16, 2022, the model that received the last internal MIUI update did not receive any internal MIUI updates afterward. The last internal MIUI build of Redmi Note 9 (Redmi 10X 4G) is V22.9.16. Internal MIUI tests of the Redmi Note 9 have been suspended. It will be sad news, but internal MIUI tests of this model have been stopped. This indicates that Redmi Note 9 will not receive MIUI 14 update. It may seem strange to you that we are talking about a new MIUI interface. Because MIUI 14 has not been introduced yet.

Xiaomi is secretly developing MIUI 14 interface with its new flagship devices. Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are being tested on MIUI 14 based on Android 13. For more information about MIUI 14, you can click here. In addition, the fact that Redmi Note 9 will not be able to have MIUI 14, confirms that smartphones such as Redmi 9 and POCO M2 will not get MIUI 14.

The 3 most popular devices Xiaomi launched 2 years ago will not receive MIUI 14 update. These devices were Xiaomi’s devices that broke the sales record and are still being sold 2 years later. Update support of these devices, which still have many users, is nearing the end. But don’t worry, most of these devices have only been getting MIUI base updates for a few months. It was not receiving any base, hardware, or optimization updates. We have come to the end of the article.