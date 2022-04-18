4 Xiaomi Self Care Products: Innovative Self Care

Now, meet with Xiaomi self care products! Technology makes easier our lives in several areas. A few years ago, people used technology at work but anymore they use the technology everywhere. Self-care is one of the areas where technology is used. Self-care is important but it can be challenging. Xiaomi self care products where comes into play at this point. They are innovative and they make easier your self-care. They are designed for your comfort.

Xiaomi Electric Toothbrush

You can brush your teeth professionally with Xiaomi Electric Toothbrush T700. It is specially designed for sensitive teeth. You will not be afraid of damaging your teeth with this toothbrush. This product has soft and non-irritant bristles. These bristles into extensively the gap of gums to clean. Also, it has a 4mm ultra-thin brush head for comfort and flexible cleaning.

Xiaomi Electric Toothbrush T700 has a 45° inclined vibration. It will help comprehensively remove food. The most important thing is the bristle is made according to FDA standards, it is safe. This toothbrush is made for super cleaning power. Its noise is low. It has a button to change the power. It presents different power levels.

Mi 5-Blade Electric Shaver

Mi 5-Blade Electric Shaver is an innovative shaver. It has a linear magnetic suspension motor. This motor presents a powerful and easy shave. It has five blade heads and three different blade shapes. Mi 5-Blade Electric Shaver’s blade shapes:

Deep bionic foil shaver ×2

Precision lifting blade ×1

Curved blades for long hairs ×2

Mi 5-Blade Electric Shaver’s innovative shaver heads can handle complex and variable facial contours. Its inner blade is designed for a 30° angle. This angle presents high-quality sharpness. Also, it is stainless steel, and it is safe to use. It has a magnetic suspension motor. It combined rigidity and toughness with its design.

Mi Automatic Foaming Soap Dispenser

You can clean your hand touchless with Mi Automatic Foaming Soap Dispenser. It provides effective hand-cleaning and high protection. Also, even your children will love handwashing with Mi Automatic Foaming Soap Dispenser's bubbles.

Mi Automatic Foaming Soap Dispenser is designed for foam. Its foam has a micrometer-sized hole with a two-stage separation filter. It has deep cleaning with its design. It includes effectively cleaning for your family. It has a low-acidity formula that has pH value for human skin. It keeps hands soft and smooth. You can read review here

Mi Ionic Hairdryer

You can dry your hair safely with Mi Ionic Hairdryer. This hairdryer provides your hair moisture-drying. Mi Ionic Hairdryer’s innovative technology protects your hair from high heat. It is designed for your hair’s health. It has NTC. It means smart temperature control with hot and cold air cycling functions.

Mi Ionic Hairdryer has a high-torque, high-velocity motor. This motor was made by the important motor manufacturer Mabuchi Motor. It is designed minimalist for your comfort. It can be your friend at travel hair cares. Also, it will be an ideal hairdryer for bathrooms and dressing tables.

Xiaomi self care products that in the list chosen for your comfort. You can choose these products for your self-care. On the other hand, they can be a good idea as a gift. These innovative self-care products make your self-care easy and fun. Xiaomi self care products can be important at many stages of self-care. You can make your shave fun with Mi 5-Blade Electric Shaver, or you can make your hair drying safe with Mi Ionic Hairdryer.