A powerful chipset, high refresh rate display, long battery life and configure buttons that’s the recipe for a perfect gaming phone. If you are looking for the best gaming phones to level up your gaming skills, then this article is perfect for you. In the article, I will be telling you about some of the best gaming phones that will surely not betray you on the gaming battlefield. So without wasting further time, let’s start the discussion!

5 Best gaming phones that can elevate your gaming experience

Gaming is something most people enjoy, we all love the thrill and the adrenaline rush we get when we are winning, However, sometimes the experience gets ruined when your phone lags or runs slow. We’ve all been there, You hear the footsteps of your opponent approaching you, you’re all set with a loaded weapon, and boom! Your phone lags. Well not anymore, You can forget game lags if you have one of the bad boys listed below.

1. Black Shark 5 Pro

It will be unwise to start the best gaming phones listicle without this beast. You are going to have a massive high ground on your opponents if you are using this monstrous phone. You can forget game lags when you are using Xiaomi’s Black Shark 5. From a powerful processor to an impressive display, this phone has everything you will need for an Uncompromised gaming experience.

It comes with a 144Hz OLED display that can display 1 billion-plus color. Black Shark 5 Pro has many gaming-specific features like the physical pop-up gaming triggers. The best part is that these are clickable buttons and we all know nothing beats them when it comes to gaming.

Its features include a tall 6.67-inch screen with 1080 x 2400P resolution. It is powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The most important feature of this phone is a 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch response, which is the lowest touch delay on the market. It also features stereo speakers which provide an immersive audio experience.

Black Shark 5 Pro comes with a 4650 mAh battery and a superfast 120W charging support. The battery is not the best in the market but it’s superfast charging makes up for that. The phone literally takes 19 minutes to charge 100%. It comes in 8GB, 12GB and 16GB variants.

Read more about Black Shark 5 Pro amazing features here

2. OnePlus 10 Pro

Next in the list is one of the biggest names in the smartphone industry, The One Plus 10 Pro, Its not a gaming phone but its won’t let you down. It offers amazing gaming performance with its all new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. This phone is as good as android gets. It gives stiff competition to the iPhone which is about double its price

Launched recently, this phone is far superior than its predecessor One Plus 9, Although both the phones offer smooth gaming performance. It features a 6.7 inches Fluid-AMOLED display with the latest protection from Corning- Corning Gorilla glass Victus. It comes with a 120Hz adaptive display with 1440 x 3216P resolution.

It has 5000 mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging as well as 50W wireless charging. This phone has excellent battery life, adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate, and top performance among android phones. Besides all this, its baseline model comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. With all its impressive features this phone is one of the best gaming phones out there and can not only elevate your gaming experience but also improve your overall user experience.

3. Nubia Red Magic 7

It almost feels like cheating when you do gaming with this one. The Red Magic 7 from Nubia is a stellar gaming machine loaded with everything you will need to be the victor of the battlefield. It has Pressure sensitive zones, Built-in cooling fan, Aviation aluminum middle frame and many built in gaming features. This phone is able to record 8K videos on 30fps.

Red Magic 7 has a 4500 mAh battery with 65W charging and an excellent 165 Hz display. It has a tall 6.8 Inch AMOLED with 1080 x 2400P resolution. This phone is able to record 8K videos on 30fps.

It has Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with 12 GB/16 GB/18 GB RAM and 128 GB/256 GB storage. The battery life of Red Magic 7 is 10 hours 19 minutes. The peak refresh rate of this phone is 165 Hz and it has a high-end chipset that makes it conducive to gaming.

4. Asus Rog Phone 5

You probably saw this one coming. The Asus Rog phone 5 is known for its incredible gaming performance, people also refer to it as the ultimate gaming phone because of its amazing 6.78 inches Display with 144Hz refresh rate and a powerful Snapdragon 888 processor. This phone offers super performance with its beautiful AMOLED display and powerful processor.

This phone has a strong aluminum frame and the front is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus whereas the back has Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It comes with RGB light panel on the back and pressure sensitive gaming triggers.

It comes with excellent 6000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. It can charge 100% in 52 min (advertised). The Asus Rog phone 5 has powerful front-facing speakers which provide neat sound quality. Asus Rog Phone 5 offers you 8 GB/12 GB/16 GB Ram with a battery life of 10:27 (144Hz), 12:23 (60 Hz).

With all its amazing features this phone is indeed a gaming beast, it one of, if not the best gaming phones out there.

5. Google Pixel 6 Pro

If you are looking for best gaming phones or a best phone overall then what better than the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Manufactured by the dev gods themselves, Google Pixel 6 Pro is the OG smartphone that is not only good in gaming but with everything you’ll ever need to do with a smartphone. you’re looking for a phone that has excellent computing power then the Google pixel 6 Pro.

With Google’s home-brewed Tensor chip, Pixel 6 Pro is on a whole new level. It is an Android phone that offers more than gaming. The specifications of the phone include 6.7 inches immersive LED display with 1440 x 3120P screen resolution.

It comes with 5003 mAh that supports 30W fast charging. Google says it can charge 50% in 30 minutes. Google Pixel 6 pro has an incredible camera which to some extent beats the iPhone 13 and the battery life of the phone is 7 hours 49 minutes. Talking about the storage of the phone, it has 128 GB/256 GB/ 512 GB storage.

With this phone, you’ll surely have an upper hand on your opponents. Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely going to give you lag free gaming experience.

That was all about the best gaming phones. I believe this article was helpful for you and definitely gave you an idea about what a perfect gaming phone looks like. Please let us know in the comments section If we didn’t include your favorite gaming phone.