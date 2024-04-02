6GB/256GB Realme C65 to sell under Rs 10,000 in India

Realme is reportedly preparing a new budget smartphone, and it is believed to be the Realme C65, which is set to make a debut this Tuesday in Vietnam. According to the report, the model will be offered under Rs 10,000 in India.

Website 91Mobiles shared in the report that the brand is preparing a handheld, which is meant to be a budget unit. The phone was not named in the report, but it shared that it comes with a 6GB/256GB configuration and a 4G connectivity. Since recent reports only point to the anticipated C65 mode, speculations suggest that the report is referring to the said model. Moreover, the pricing complements the decent set of features believed to be coming to C65: