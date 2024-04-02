6GB/256GB Realme C65 to sell under Rs 10,000 in India

Realme is reportedly preparing a new budget smartphone, and it is believed to be the Realme C65, which is set to make a debut this Tuesday in Vietnam. According to the report, the model will be offered under Rs 10,000 in India.
Website 91Mobiles shared in the report that the brand is preparing a handheld, which is meant to be a budget unit. The phone was not named in the report, but it shared that it comes with a 6GB/256GB configuration and a 4G connectivity. Since recent reports only point to the anticipated C65 mode, speculations suggest that the report is referring to the said model. Moreover, the pricing complements the decent set of features believed to be coming to C65:
- The device is expected to have a 4G LTE connection.
- It could be powered by a 5000mAh battery, albeit there’s still uncertainty about this capacity.
- It will support 45W SuperVooC charging capability.
- It will run on Realme UI 5.0 system, which is based on Android 14.
- It will feature an 8MP front camera.
- The camera module in the upper left part of the back houses a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP lens alongside a flash unit.
- It will be available in purple, black, and dark gold colorways.
- C65 retains the Dynamic Button of Realme 12 5G. It allows users to assign specific actions or shortcuts to the button.
- Aside from Vietnam, other confirmed markets receiving the model include Indonesia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and the Philippines. More countries are expected to be announced after the initial unveiling of the phone.
