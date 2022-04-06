Before starting our Black Shark 3.5mm Earphones Review, we will clear up some misconceptions. Black Shark is commonly mistaken as a Xiaomi sub-brand, but it is officially a separate entity. Just Xiaomi invested heavily in the Black Shark brand based on software, hardware, and service. Another thing is that the Razer Blackshark V2 model sometimes, which one is a gaming headset, is confused with the Black Shark brand, but in this article, we will solve all of the problems.

The company has a wide variety of products, such as Black Shark 3.5mm Gaming Headset, Black Shark Wireless Bluetooth, and Black Shark Gaming Earphones, but today we will review three of them.

Black Shark Gaming Earphones

Black Shark 3.5mm Earphones are designed with semi-ear ergonomics, and it reminds us of Airpods’ ear design. This model also known as Black Shark Gaming Earphones. Sometimes, this choice is not suitable for everyone’s ear structure. This model is not wireless, which is a downside for us, but the wire is made from durable material and comes with a 3.5mm port. It is 14mm NdFeB high-quality drivers produce superb audio performance, so it provides an actual audio experience with clear-sounding treble and bass. There are three remote controller buttons on the wire to adjust volume, answer the call, refuse to call, and hang up the phone.

Specifications:

Driver Size: 14.2mm

Impedance: 32Ohm

Frequency Response (microphone): 100-10.000 Hz

Sensitivity: 105-3dB

Connector: 3.5mm

Cable Length: 1.2m

Black Shark 3.5mm Earphones 2 Review

Black Shark 3.5mm Earphones 2 model is not a wireless earphone, but its anti-tangle cable feature makes it easy to use. It looks futuristic, and you can understand that this earphone is for gaming just by looking at its design.

The earphones have a 3.5mm, connector in a compact size for easy usage. The 3.5mm connector also features a compact elbow design, so you can stream, game, or listen without any obstruction. A 3 button inline controller on the earphones makes it easy to control the volume on the go. Its anti-tangle cable design looks minimalistic and sleek, and it also prevents tangles and twists. If you mostly play mobile games on your phone, this earphone would be an excellent choice for you.

Specifications:

Driver Size: 11.2mm

Frequency Response (speaker): 20-20.000 Hz

Frequency Response (microphone): 100-10.000 Hz

Sensitivity: 105-3dB

Connector: 3.5mm

Cable Length: 1.2m

Black Shark Type-C Earphones Review

Black Shark Type-C Earphones use a Type-C interface for this model. Typically, we do not see models like this very often. This model fully incorporates Black Shark’s game earphones DNA. The surface material of the earphone presents a new smooth ceramic texture. Its semi-ear design is similar to its previous model. Remember that the semi-ear design does not play a good noise reduction effect.

The earphone has a 14 mm ultra-large high-energy rubidium magnetic drive unit. The sound quality is excellent, and the mid-high frequency is transparent; the bass part is full and thick. The three frequency matching is perfect. Hi-Fi sound quality restores the original music from the roaring artillery to the peaceful walk, the details of the sound to the game scene.

This model also has a remote control as the other model, and you can do the same things. With three independent buttons, you can answer the phone, hang up the phone, and adjust the volume to bring more freedom to your hands.

Specifications:

Driver Size: 14mm

Impedance: 30Ohm

Frequency Response (microphone): 100-10.000 Hz

Sensitivity: 105-3dB

Connector: Type-C

Cable Length: 1.2m