Amazon launches OnePlus Nord CE4 microsite ahead of April 1 debut in India

OnePlus is now preparing for the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE4 in India this coming Monday. Part of the move is launching different dedicated pages for the model, with Amazon India being the latest to cater to the device’s marketing page.

A lot of details about the OnePlus Nord CE4 have already been revealed in recent reports. Even the company itself divulged some significant information about the handheld by launching a page of the model on its own website. Now, as April 1 approaches, another microsite of the Nord CE4 has been launched… by Amazon this time.

The page shares the earlier details we reported about the Nord CE4, with some additional bits of info: