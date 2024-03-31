Amazon launches OnePlus Nord CE4 microsite ahead of April 1 debut in India

OnePlus is now preparing for the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE4 in India this coming Monday. Part of the move is launching different dedicated pages for the model, with Amazon India being the latest to cater to the device’s marketing page.
A lot of details about the OnePlus Nord CE4 have already been revealed in recent reports. Even the company itself divulged some significant information about the handheld by launching a page of the model on its own website. Now, as April 1 approaches, another microsite of the Nord CE4 has been launched… by Amazon this time.
The page shares the earlier details we reported about the Nord CE4, with some additional bits of info:
- The device will be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.
- It runs on Android 14, with OxygenOS 14 on top.
- Nord CE4 has 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, while the storage options are available in 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 1TB.
- It has support for hybrid dual SIM card slots, allowing you to use them either both for SIMs or use one of the slots for a microSD card (up to 1TB).
- The company claims that with its 5,500mAh battery 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging capability, the Nord CE4 can obtain “a day’s power in 15 minutes.”
- The OnePlus CE4 sports a 6.7” FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
- Its camera system offers RAW HDR resolution.
- The 128GB variant is priced at ₹24,999, while the 256GB variant comes at ₹26,999.
- The main camera system is composed of a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor (with OIS) as the main unit and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide sensor.
- Its front will feature a 16MP camera.
- The model will be available in Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble colorways.
- It will debut as Oppo K12 in China.