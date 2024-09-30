Android 15 now in select Vivo phones

Instead of Google and Samsung, Vivo has become the first brand to offer the Android 15 to its users.
This is a surprise since the latest major Android update usually comes to Pixel and Samsung phones first. According to users, the new FuntouchOS 15 is now rolling out to the flagship models of Vivo and iQOO. Some of the current devices that reportedly have the Android 15 update include the Vivo X100 series, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, and iQOO 12.
With this, users of the said devices can now check their Settings page to see the availability of the Android 15 update. The update should bring a boatful of new capabilities, including some AI-powered features like Eraser. There’s also the Live Transcribe, Private Space, and more.
Here are some of the other key features expected in the Android 15 update:
- Sensitive notifications
- Google Pixel Avatar App
- Partial screen sharing
- Satellite communication
- New Bluetooth popup dialog
- New camera app controls
- Keyboard vibration universal toggle
- Ability to continue using the app in the front display of a foldable
- Health Connect update
- Volume panel with minimize option
- Widget previews
- Ability to adjust the text, button, and icon contrast
- USB data access disabling in Lockdown mode
- Malicious app blocking
- Device Diagnostics
- Space screensaver
- Earthquake Alert System
- Wear OS offline Maps
Note: These are just some of the features and new capabilities of Android 15. The update also includes some minor changes and possible Easter eggs.