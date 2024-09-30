Android 15 now in select Vivo phones

Instead of Google and Samsung, Vivo has become the first brand to offer the Android 15 to its users.

This is a surprise since the latest major Android update usually comes to Pixel and Samsung phones first. According to users, the new FuntouchOS 15 is now rolling out to the flagship models of Vivo and iQOO. Some of the current devices that reportedly have the Android 15 update include the Vivo X100 series, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, and iQOO 12.

With this, users of the said devices can now check their Settings page to see the availability of the Android 15 update. The update should bring a boatful of new capabilities, including some AI-powered features like Eraser. There’s also the Live Transcribe, Private Space, and more.

Here are some of the other key features expected in the Android 15 update:

Sensitive notifications

Google Pixel Avatar App

Partial screen sharing

Satellite communication

New Bluetooth popup dialog

New camera app controls

Keyboard vibration universal toggle

Ability to continue using the app in the front display of a foldable

Health Connect update

Volume panel with minimize option

Widget previews

Ability to adjust the text, button, and icon contrast

USB data access disabling in Lockdown mode

Malicious app blocking

Device Diagnostics

Space screensaver

Earthquake Alert System

Wear OS offline Maps

Note: These are just some of the features and new capabilities of Android 15. The update also includes some minor changes and possible Easter eggs.