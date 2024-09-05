Stable Android 15 now available… but only to developers

The Android 15 source code is now accessible. Sadly, it is still not available for public use, and even for Pixel phone users.

It is now available via the Android Open Source Project, and it is only accessible to developers.

With this, Android fans would still have to wait for a few more days, weeks, or months to get the actual update on their devices. To recall, such an update is first rolled out to Pixel phones, meaning that non-Pixel users could get the Android 15 weeks/month later.

On a positive note, this could happen soon, as the search giant has promised that Android 15 should be released to eligible Pixel phones “in the coming weeks.” As for non-Pixel-branded Android phones, the update is said to arrive “in the coming months.” These brands include Samsung, Honor, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

Lastly, it is important to point out that the current update being rolled out to Android users this week is still under Android 14.

