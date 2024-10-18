Android 15 reportedly causes Instagram issues

Several users have reported experiencing problems on their Instagram apps after receiving the Android 15 update.

The Android 15 update is now rolling out to all supported Google Pixel devices. It brings several system improvements and new features for the devices, including the private space and the Theft Detection Lock. However, early users of the Android 15 update revealed facing issues specifically involving their Instagram app.

At first, it was believed to be an isolated case after a user on Reddit shared experiencing difficulties in using the Instagram app after the Android 15 installation. However, several other users came forward to affirm the problem, noting that they couldn’t swipe on Stories and that the app itself started freezing.

Google and Instagram have yet to comment on the matter. Affected users, nonetheless, are encouraged to report the issue to the latter and update their Instagram application to ensure it has the fix (if it is already available).

In related news, the Android 15 rollout brings these features to the following Pixel models:

