Google starts releasing Android 15 to supported Pixels

Google has finally started introducing the Android 15 update to its Pixel devices. The major Android update brings several system improvements alongside new features and capabilities.

The new update is coming to all the supported smartphones and tablets of the search giant. The official list includes the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

However, the update might take some time to reach all the same models, so users would have to wait to receive it. One available, the Android 15 will introduce improvements across the system and some new features. Two of them are the private space and the Theft Detection Lock features, which focus on privacy and security. We have a dedicated article dedicated to providing more features and capabilities in Android 15. Click here.

With the arrival of the Android 15, here are the latest feature availabilities by Pixel models: