Bluetooth SIG, NBTC certification indicates approaching Realme C63 launch

The Realme C63 has been recently spotted on the SIG and NBTC websites, indicating its imminent launch soon.

The model has been appearing on various platforms recently, which could mean that the brand is now preparing for its launch. After appearing on Indonesia’s Telecom, FCC, TUV, India’s Bureau of Indian Standards, and Camera FV-5, the model has now been spotted on Bluetooth SIG and NBTC.

In the databases (via MySmartPrice), the model was shown bearing the RMX3939 model number. According to the information shared on the certifications, the C63 will feature Bluetooth 5.0 and Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 system.

These details add to the specs of the model, which were revealed in earlier leaks: