FCC certification reveals Realme C63’s details

Realme C63 is one of the smartphones we are waiting to enter the market. Realme remains mum about the phone, but its recently discovered FCC certification has revealed several significant details about it.
The Realme C63 was already spotted (via MySmartPrice) in the TUV, EEC, and TKDN. However, its latest appearance on the FCC’s website has revealed more details about it. The device has the assigned RMX3939 model number, which was spotted on the said platform.
According to the listing, the device will have the following:
- It runs on Android 14-based Realme UI.
- It is reportedly available in plate and vegan leather material.
- The plate variant measures weighs 189 grams and measures 167.26 x 76.67 x 7.74mm.
- The leather type only weighs 191 grams and measures 167.26 x 76.67 x 7.79mm.
- It will be powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging.
- The device has NFC support.
- Its 50MP primary rear camera sports a 35mm equivalent focal length, an f/1.8 aperture, and 4096 × 3072 pixels max resolution.
- Its 8MP front camera sports a f/1.8 aperture.