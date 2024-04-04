FCC certification reveals Realme C63’s details

Realme C63 is one of the smartphones we are waiting to enter the market. Realme remains mum about the phone, but its recently discovered FCC certification has revealed several significant details about it.

The Realme C63 was already spotted (via MySmartPrice) in the TUV, EEC, and TKDN. However, its latest appearance on the FCC’s website has revealed more details about it. The device has the assigned RMX3939 model number, which was spotted on the said platform.

According to the listing, the device will have the following: