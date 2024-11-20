Asus ROG Phone 9, 9 Pro now official with Snapdragon 8 Elite, game-focused details

Asus has finally unveiled the Asus ROG Phone 9 and Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro. As reported in the past, the phones boast the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip alongside a handful of game-dedicated features.

The company doubled down on arming the series as a more powerful successor to last year’s ROG Phone 8. Thanks to the new Snapdragon 8 Elite, the series has become even more ideal for gamers, and it even recently attained the highest score on AnTuTu. According to Asus, the use of the new processor allows the models to gain 45% better CPU performance and 40% faster GPU and NPU compared to their predecessors.

To keep up with the beefed-up performance, the brand also improved the cooling system of the models, which now have 57% bigger graphite sheets. The brand also tapped the other sections by giving them AniMe Vision LEDs for more gaming vibes, a bigger 5800mAh battery, and five-year security updates.

The series offers the vanilla ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro models. There’s also the ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition, which has a higher 24GB/1TB configuration. The models are now available for pre-order, and fans in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and mainland China can expect them to ship today. Those in Europe, on the other hand, will get the devices in December, while other markets have to wait a little longer to get the new Asus ROG Phone 9 series.

Here are more details about the phones:

Asus ROG Phone 9

Snapdragon 8 Elite

12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

256GB, 512GB UFS4.0 storage

6.78″ FHD+ LTPO 1~120Hz AMOLED with 2500nits peak brightness and in-display fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 13MP ultrawide + 5MP macro

Selfie: 32MP

5800mAh battery

65W wired and 15W wireless charging

Android 15 with ROG UI

Phantom Black and Storm White colors

Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro

Snapdragon 8 Elite

16GB LPDDR5X RAM (24GB for ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition)

512GB UFS4.0 storage (1TB for ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition)

6.78″ FHD+ LTPO 1~120Hz AMOLED with 2500nits peak brightness and in-display fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 13MP ultrawide + 32MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom

Selfie: 32MP

5800mAh battery

65W wired and 15W wireless charging

Android 15 with ROG UI

Phantom Black

Via 1, 2