Asus ROG Phone 9 aces out rivals on AnTuTu

A new AnTuTu listing shows an alleged Asus ROG Phone 9 model attaining the highest score on the platform.

The Asus ROG Phone 9 is expected to launch globally this Tuesday. Ahead of its official unveiling, the phone, bearing the ASUSAI2501A model number, made an appearance on AnTuTu. On the platform, it tested its Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which is accompanied by Android 15, 24GB LPDDR5x RAM, and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.

According to the listing, the ROG Phone 9 garnered 661,243, 1,256,559, 672,974, and 530,614 scores on its CPU, GPU, memory, and UX tests, respectively. In general, it garnered a whopping 3,121,390 scores, allowing it to beat competitors and achieve the highest score on AnTuTu.

The news follows an earlier Asus ROG Phone 9 test on the Geekbench ML 0.6 platform (which focuses on the TensorFlow Lite CPU Interference test), where it scored 1,812 points.

As per earlier leaks, the Asus ROG Phone 9 will adopt the same design as the ROG Phone 8. Its display and side frames are flat, but the back panel has slight curves on the sides. The camera island design, on the other hand, remains unchanged. A separate leak shared that the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, Qualcomm AI Engine, and Snapdragon X80 5G Modem-RF System. Asus’ official material has also revealed that the phone is available in white and black options.