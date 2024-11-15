Danish listing shows steep price hike for Asus ROG Phone 9

The upcoming Asus ROG Phone 9 was recently spotted on a Danish website. Sadly, based on its configuration and price tag, it seems Asus is implementing an incredibly high price increase on the model.

The Asus ROG Phone 9 will debut globally on November 19. Ahead of the date, a unit of the model was posted on the retailer website ComputerSalg in Denmark. The listing shows the model in a Storm White color and 12GB/512GB configuration, which costs DKK 9838 or around €1320.

To compare, the ROG Phone 9’s predecessor, the ROG Phone 8, debuted with a starting price of €1099 for its 16GB/256GB configuration. Based on the ROG Phone 8’s base RAM and the leaked configuration and price tag of the ROG Phone 9, the latter will be coming with a huge price increase. Needless to say, fans can also expect a hike from the other configurations and even from the Pro variant.

The news follows the appearance of the Asus ROG Phone 9 on Geekbench, where it tested its Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, complemented by 24GB RAM and Android 15 OS. The phone scored 1,812 points on the Geekbench ML 0.6 platform, which focuses on the TensorFlow Lite CPU Interference test. As per earlier leaks, the Asus ROG Phone 9 will adopt the same design as the ROG Phone 8. Its display and side frames are flat, but the back panel has slight curves on the sides. The camera island design, on the other hand, remains unchanged. A separate leak shared that the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, Qualcomm AI Engine, and Snapdragon X80 5G Modem-RF System. Asus’ official material has also revealed that the phone is available in white and black options.

