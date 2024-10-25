Asus ROG Phone 9 appears in unboxing video showing similar predecessor design

The Asus ROG Phone 9 has been featured in an unofficial unboxing clip online ahead of its debut next month.

Asus announced that its new ROG Phone 9 will launch on November 19. The company teased the phone’s gaming and AI capabilities. Earlier images and leaks revealed the device’s design details, and now, a new clip shows an actual Asus ROG Phone 9 unit.

As shown in the clip, the Asus ROG Phone 9 will adopt the same design as the ROG Phone 8. Its display and side frames are flat, but the back panel has slight curves on the sides. The camera island design, on the other hand, remains unchanged.

Official details about the Asus ROG Phone 9 remain scarce, but a separate leak shared that the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, Qualcomm AI Engine, and Snapdragon X80 5G Modem-RF System. Asus’ official material has also revealed that the phone is available in white and black options.

