Alleged Asus ROG Phone 9 visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

An Asus device believed to be the ROG Phone 9 was spotted on Geekbench. The smartphone used the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, allowing it to garner an impressive score.

Asus will soon unveil the new Asus ROG Phone 9 this month, with an earlier report saying that it would hit global markets on November 19. Ahead of the date, an Asus smartphone was spotted on Geekbench.

While the device does not have an official marketing name on the listing, its chip and performance suggest that it is the Asus ROG Phone 9 (or Pro).

According to the listing, the phone has the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, complemented by 24GB RAM and Android 15 OS. The phone scored 1,812 points on the Geekbench ML 0.6 platform, which focuses on the TensorFlow Lite CPU Interference test.

As per earlier leaks, the Asus ROG Phone 9 will adopt the same design as the ROG Phone 8. Its display and side frames are flat, but the back panel has slight curves on the sides. The camera island design, on the other hand, remains unchanged. A separate leak shared that the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, Qualcomm AI Engine, and Snapdragon X80 5G Modem-RF System. Asus’ official material has also revealed that the phone is available in white and black options.

