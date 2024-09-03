August update reportedly bricking OnePlus 9, 10 series phones

If you own a OnePlus 9 and 10 series model, do not attempt to get the August update.

Several users claim that the August update they received from OnePlus rendered their OnePlus 9 and 10 series smartphones unusable.

The news was shared by Parth Monish Kohli on X, claiming that certain OnePlus smartphones were bricked after getting the August update. These models include the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, 9R, 9RT, 10T, 10 Pro, and 10R.

There is still no clarity about the issue as the company itself remains mum about it, but it is believed that the update is affecting the device motherboard.

The news follows earlier reported issues involving various models experiencing lagging, temperature increase, and dying motherboards. The company later addressed this in OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 10 Pro owners and urged affected users to reach out to their customer service.

However, with the new issue reportedly being caused by a faulty update, it clearly means that the motherboard is still an unresolved problem in the company.

We reached out to OnePlus for a comment and will update the story soon.

