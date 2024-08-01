These 4 OnePlus models are eligible for ‘Lifetime Free Screen Upgrade’

A green line issue is pestering different OnePlus owners, and if you are one of them, you could take advantage of the brand’s Lifetime Free Screen Upgrade to address the issue.

The service is OnePlus’ response to the growing number of complaints about the green line issue affecting its various models with AMOLED screens. According to earlier reports, the problem is caused by problematic software updates, although the issue seems to continuously affect various OnePlus device owners.

To this end, the company started the Lifetime Free Screen Upgrade, which is accessible through the Red Cable Club membership of the user’s account on the OnePlus Store app. This will give affected users screen replacement vouchers (valid til 2029) for select old OnePlus models, including:

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9R

While this is good news, it is important to note that the program is limited to users in India. As per the company, users would just have to present the voucher and the original bill of their devices to claim the service at the nearest OnePlus service center.

Currently, the brand remains mum on whether the same service will be offered in other markets, including the US.