Android 15 Beta 2 comes to OnePlus 12, OnePlus Open… but there are caveats

The second beta of the Android 15 is now available for OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open models. However, and as usual, the beta update comes with some specific issues for the devices.

The release of Android 15 beta 2 follows the arrival of the first beta in the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open back in May. The new beta update, which is only recommended for developers and advanced users, comes with fixes and improvements, including overall system stability and performance. Yet, as OnePlus noted, beta 2 users will also face issues when they install the update on their devices.

Here are more details about the Android 15 Beta 2 changelog for OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open:

System

Improves system stability and performance.

Fixes an issue that the Auto Pixlate function fails during screenshot preview.

Fixes some issues in the split-screen model on the main screen. ( OnePlus Open ONLY)

Connection

Fixes Bluetooth compatibility issues in specific scenarios.

Fixes some problems that the Multi-Screen Connect function is abnormal when connecting with a PC or PAD.

Fixes an issue that the Personal hotspot may not be able to open after modifying the security settings.

Camera

Fixes some functional issues of the camera in specific scenarios.

Fixes the issue of the Smart Image Matting function failure in certain scenarios.

Apps

Fixes compatibility issues with some third-party apps.

Known Issues

OnePlus 12

When playing music, pull down the control center and click the media output button of the media player panel, the system interface stops running.

Air gesture cannot be turned off after it is turned on.

The camera may freeze when switching to HI-RES mode when taking photos.

When setting the icon style in the Wallpapers & style, switching failed between Aquamorphic icons and custom icons.

There are probabilistic stability issues in certain scenarios.

OnePlus Open

Recent task card do not disappear after splitting the screen in certain scenarios.

The photo does not show the ProXDR button after taking a photo in specific scenarios.

The booting animation interface on the external screen is incomplete.

After opening the floating window on the desktop, the taskbar displays abnormally when switching between the main screen and the outer screen.

When playing music, pull down the control center and click the media output button of the media player panel, the system interface stops running.

Air gesture cannot be turned off after it is turned on.