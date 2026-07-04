Budget iQOO Z11i debuts with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 6500mAh battery

Following a series of teasers, the iQOO Z11i is now official in China, starting at CN¥1,299 ($190).

Vivo has introduced the phone as its newest affordable 5G offering. Despite its price tag, it comes with a handful of decent details, including a 5G Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, a huge 6500mAh battery, a 120Hz display, and an IP65 rating.

The device joins the iQOO Z11 and iQOO Z11x members of the series. It comes in Ink Shadow, Qingfeng, and Desert Gold. Its configurations include 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB, priced at CN¥1,299 ($190), CN¥1,499 ($221), and CN¥1,699 ($250), respectively.

Here are more details about the iQOO Z11i:

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

LPDDR4X RAM

UFS 3.1 storage (expandable via a microSD card)

6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB

6.74” HD+ 120Hz LCD with 1200nits peak brightness

13MP main camera

5MP selfie camera

6500mAh battery

15W wired and reverse wired charging

Android 16-based OriginOS 6

IP65 rating

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Ink Shadow, Qingfeng, and Desert Gold

Source