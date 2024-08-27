Bug prevents wireless charging in Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Several Google Pixel 9 Pro XL users have concerns in their units, which are not charging wirelessly. According to Google, the problem is being caused by a bug, which is now under probe.

After the unveiling of the Google Pixel 9 series, some of the models in the lineup are now available for purchase. One includes the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, which is now being enjoyed by fans… well, not entirely.

According to recent user reports, their Google Pixel 9 Pro XL units are not charging wirelessly. It can be confirmed that the issue is not in the wireless chargers or Pixel Stands, as the phones still won’t charge even when placed in the chargers without their cases. According to users, the affected model also doesn’t work on all wireless chargers.

While the company still hasn’t publicly addressed the problem, users with the dilemma shared that support representatives confirmed that a bug caused it. According to another forum, the issue was already forwarded to Google, with a Google Gold Product Expert saying that the concern “has been elevated to the Google team for further review and investigation.”

The news follows the company’s response to the lack of Qi2 charging support in the Pixel 9 series. The company suggested that the reason behind this is practicality. As per a report, the search giant shared that “the older Qi protocol was more readily available on the market and that there are no tangible benefits to switching to Qi2.”

